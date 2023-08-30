Arsenal’s Edu reportedly already in talks about signing Victor Osimhen

Mikel Arteta’s transfer priority for 2023 was signing a top central midfielder. By January, it was apparent that Declan Rice was the midfielder he wanted for his engine room.

In the summer transfer window, the club backed the Spaniard and got him his dream signing in a club-record £105 million deal.

Looking at the Rice signing and the other deals closed this calendar year, like Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber, it is almost certain that the defence and midfield have been well bolstered, and it is clear which player Mikel Arteta will be keen to sign next.

Many will agree that signing the top striker next summer will be prioritised if we want to take the Arsenal squad to the next level.

About which striker this could be, Football Transfers has exclusively revealed that Victor Osimhen could be the super striker Arsenal eyes as their priority 2024 signing.

Arsenal have already talked to Napoli that they are interested in their talisman. Football Transfers claims Edu Gaspar was in contact with the Serie A club’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to inquire about the availability of the Nigerian after the player’s agent’s encouragement. Apparently, Osimhen won’t extend his Napoli stay past 2025.

Some have accused the Arsenal squad of needing a 20+ goal striker; it is unlikely they’ll get one between now and Friday’s transfer deadline. Arteta has to work with what he has for now, and hopefully, next season, he will lay his hands on his dream striker, Victor Osimhen.

