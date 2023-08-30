Arsenal’s Edu reportedly already in talks about signing Victor Osimhen

Mikel Arteta’s transfer priority for 2023 was signing a top central midfielder. By January, it was apparent that Declan Rice was the midfielder he wanted for his engine room.
In the summer transfer window, the club backed the Spaniard and got him his dream signing in a club-record £105 million deal.
Looking at the Rice signing and the other deals closed this calendar year, like Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber, it is almost certain that the defence and midfield have been well bolstered, and it is clear which player Mikel Arteta will be keen to sign next.
Many will agree that signing the top striker next summer will be prioritised if we want to take the Arsenal squad to the next level.
About which striker this could be, Football Transfers has exclusively revealed that Victor Osimhen could be the super striker Arsenal eyes as their priority 2024 signing.
Arsenal have already talked to Napoli that they are interested in their talisman. Football Transfers claims Edu Gaspar was in contact with the Serie A club’s owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to inquire about the availability of the Nigerian after the player’s agent’s encouragement. Apparently, Osimhen won’t extend his Napoli stay past 2025.
Some have accused the Arsenal squad of needing a 20+ goal striker; it is unlikely they’ll get one between now and Friday’s transfer deadline. Arteta has to work with what he has for now, and hopefully, next season, he will lay his hands on his dream striker, Victor Osimhen.
Daniel O
A great striker in the itallian league, which is ok, but worried that he is not that promissing when stepping up to play for his country at international level, therefore could he step up and perform at the English Premier level?
Good player, but I have my reservations about him.
I still feel the 65M spent on Havert was a mistake! Everybody knew stricker/right sided attacker were the open spots needing addition!, too bad seeing Villa getting Diaby for descent fee someone we had been romoured to want since last summer.
For midfileld with Partey/ Rice/ Ode/ Juninho/ Viera/ ESR and even Xakha (who Arsenal had an opportunity to let run into his last year) – To me having Xhaka for an extra season then let him get a free move next season would have been better value than the 20M Arsenal received!
The 65M cash + potential 45M Balogun cash would have been a nice package for a top stricker……Imagine cheeky Arsenal going to Napoli to offer them 90M+Balogun (a direct replacement plus money),i know its crazy but as much as Napoli are a hard negotiators that would have been quite tempting! —-Anyway its now history. We can only pray Jesus comes back to finally give us a full sharp season without another injury! plus goals we desperately need to go head to head with City machine! – ONE thing, Arsenal teams for the last 20+ years we always have one position that we fail to address every window & it comes to bite us, lets hope striker wont be that one in 2022/24 season!