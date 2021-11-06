Arsenal’s Eidevall and McCabe scoop October awards again “it is all about trophies”

Eidevall on the double again!

It’s been only a few months in the job for him and Jonas Eidevall has more trophies to his name than Spurs have gained over the last few years!

He has been voted FA Women’s Super League manager of the month again, but this time for October, alongside another Arsenal star, no not Beth Mead, but Katie McCabe who picked up the WSL player of the month after Mead picked it up in September.

Eidevall has won it again, no doubt for keeping his team as the only one unbeaten so far as well as getting them to the final of the delayed FA Cup that was on hold from last season.

Speaking about the award Eidevall said: “I don’t put that much emphasis on the trophy itself but let’s be honest and realistic and say if we can manage to win this trophy every month then we will probably do really well in the league as well so it goes hand in hand.”

McCabe on the other hand has been an ever present in the side and scored in the games against Aston Villa and Everton and even grabbed an assist against the Toffees while helping the team keep a clean sheet in both games. McCabe spoke about her ambitions to Sky Sports and said: “Playing for Arsenal it is all about trophies. That is why you come to a club like this.”

As obvious as this is, I can’t help but feel if we were not unbeaten so far and not top of the WSL table then we would not be winning the awards.

Which of course makes sense, if you are bottom of the table people would argue you don’t deserve to win it but sometimes that is not the case, sometimes mid table or bottom of the table teams work harder than any team above them or around them, yet they come out with nothing to show. This is something we should know as sometimes that has been the case in previous years for us.

So, it’s another celebration and another manager and player of the month double for Arsenal.

And surely, they will want to keep their amazing run going when they face West Ham in a London derby on the weekend.

But if the awards keep coming then all the other teams will really have no chance this season and may as well give up now! 😜

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

