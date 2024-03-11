Arsenal’s Emily Fox pivotal in USWNT’s Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup win over Brazil

Arsenal Women’s newest signing, Emily Fox, has been stateside for the last couple of weeks, taking part in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, representing the USA.

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) reached the final of the tournament after they beat Canada in the semi-finals. Fox’s Arsenal teammates, Sabrina D’Angelo & Cloe Lacasse, were part of the Canadian Women’s National Team (CANWNT) that were ejected at the semi-final stage.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 31,528 to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, where the final between the US & Brazil took place. USWNT captain Lindsey Horan scored the only goal of the match, just moments into first-half stoppage time, with a header off a precision pass into the box from Arsenal’s Emily Fox. Fox featured in every game in USWNT’s run to the final.

Fox, who signed for Arsenal in January 2024, has had an instant impact on the Arsenal Women team, and has proved to be a phenomenal signing for our Gunners since joining.

Bet you can't wait for Emily to return to British soil!

