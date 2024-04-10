Arsenal’s Emily Fox scores winning penalty as USWNT beat Canada Women to win SheBelievesCup!

Arsenal Women’s US international, Emily Fox, and Canadian internationals, Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo, went head to head in the Final of the SheBelievesCup in the United States last night. The US reached the final after beating Japan 2-1 in the semi-final, while Canada beat Brazil 1-1 (4-2 win on penalties) to reach the Final.

In a replay of their CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup clash, the U.S. clinched victory in a chaotic SheBelieves Cup final against Canada. Alyssa Naeher, repeating her heroics from the previous encounter, made a costly error but redeemed herself in a dramatic penalty shootout. The 2-2 draw led to a shootout where Naeher’s stellar saves secured a 7-6 win for the USWNT. This triumph, under interim boss Twila Kilgore, marks their second trophy of the year, boosting their Olympic preparations.

Arsenal Women’s newest recruit, Emily Fox, played the full match and put in a solid, consistent performance and was all over the field throughout, as always, capping off her night with the winning penalty of the match!

Arsenal Women have a CONCACAF & SheBelievesCup champion within their ranks, with the inimitable Emily Fox.. This win for the US marks the USWNT’s 5th consecutive SheBelievesCup title and their 7th overall in the competition.

