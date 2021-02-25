Arsenal’s England Lionesses are back with a roar in 6-0 rout

Positive international breaks for Arsenal’s England Lionesses!

A number of Arsenal ladies have been out on international duty recently and they are all making positive impacts in their teams despite the games being just friendlies.

In the latest round of games Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and Carlotte Wubben-Moy were all called up for England and all but Beth Mead were used for their first and only game in this round of fixtures, where they thrashed Northern Ireland 6-0 with a hat trick coming from former gunner Ellen White.

It is nice to see the women getting more game time especially for their countries given that it has been a while since England Lionesses had a fixture due to the pandemic.

And although it may put the dreaded fear in to Joe Montemurro and his team that so many of our ladies are on duty and they may pick up injuries, I am sure he will be hoping they come through it unscathed and he will no doubt be happy to see his players getting minutes on the pitch and coming out with positive results, as it will hopefully help them when they return to Arsenal training for the weekends first game back against Aston Villa.

So let’s hope the Lionesses return with a roar and help get us back to winning ways! Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman