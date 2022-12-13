Arsenal’s England stars expected back this week

Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale are expected to join up with the Arsenal squad in Dubai this week after their exploits for England at the World Cup.

The Gunners have been in the Middle Eastern city preparing for the return to Premier League action later this month, with the group made up mostly of players who did not go to the global competition.

Saka and Ramsdale were a part of the England squad, with Saka as one of their starters, while the goalkeeper was an unused substitute throughout the competition.

The Sun reports both players have been given some days off to relax and probably have as much fun as they can, but they must join the rest of the squad before this week ends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Ramsdale are two of our most important players and it is great news that we can have them back as soon as possible.

The players who have been preparing before now will also be happy to see them again as we arrange to win the league title.

Saka was in great form at the World Cup and we expect him to continue as he joins up with the squad for the second half of this season.