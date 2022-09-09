Arsenal are scheduled to play host to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday, and the match is still expected to go ahead.

The Gunners clash with Everton has been postponed, just as every EFL and Premier League match up and down the country has, following the death of HM the Queen on Thursday. We are also awaiting the official stance in regards to next weekend, when Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest, with more postponements expected also, but the Met police are reported by the Standard to have said that they are not against our Europa League clash going ahead in London on Thursday evening.

We opened our European campaign with a 2-1 win in Switzerland when beating FC Zurich, shortly after the Queen’s death had been announced, and while it wouldn’t have been a shock if our scheduled clash with PSV would have been moved, that no longer looks set to be the case.

While I don’t wish to go into the politics of whether football should or shouldn’t have been allowed to go ahead, the fact that the police are happy for Thursday’s clash to play as scheduled tells me the match will be played out.

Patrick

