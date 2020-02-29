Arsenal’s Europa League exit could scupper the club’s summer transfer plans

Arsenal exit from the Europa League does have financial implications.

Arsenal’s failure to reach the latter stages of this season’s Europa League could affect the amount of money they can spend on new players in the summer.

The Gunners earned £40 million from reaching the competition’s final last season, but they will earn just £15 million from their round of 32 exit this season.

The Gunners were hoping to return to the Champions League by winning this competition but they now risk not qualifying for a European competition for the first time in over 20 years.

Sun Sport claims that their failure to make more money would have necessitated their change of plans for the summer which could see them miss out on the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, and Jonathan David.

Mikel Arteta is set to make a number of new signings when the next transfer window opens, but he will now have to look to raise funds from sales of some of his stars or sign players who are cheaper than his desired target.

Arsenal has the chance of returning to Europe next season if they can win the FA Cup or finish the season inside the top six.

With regards to Champions League qualification, they are currently seven points from the top four and it is unlikely they will close that gap with four teams between them and fourth-placed Chelsea, however, they are just four points from fifth and that is possibly within reach.

Though, of course, fifth will only be enough if Man City’s Champions League ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.