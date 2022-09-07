Arsenal’s Europa League lineup will show their priority this season

Arsenal will return to Europe with a match against FC Zurich tomorrow after missing out on continental football last season.

The Gunners have started this sampaign very well domestically, but they lost their first league game of the season against Manchester United at the weekend.

Their next match in the EPL is against Everton on Sunday, and they will want to return to winning ways immediately.

However, they need to face Zurich in the Europa League tomorrow first.

For most clubs, they have to prioritise one competition over the other, and for Arsenal, it is either the Europa League or a good finish in the Premier League.

Football London believes the Gunners will want to maintain their early advantage in the league, and that means they will field a much-changed side against Zurich.

They predict that only Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli and Albert Sambi Lokonga are the regulars that will start the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not have a big squad to execute this campaign, and we must use our options smartly.

That might require we rest our key men for certain fixtures and ensure we have them fresh for the league matches every weekend.

