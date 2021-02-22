Arsenal’s Europa League prospects downplayed

Darren Ambrose has claimed that Arsenal should not expect to reach the next round of the Europa League, let alone consider themselves for winning the competition.

The Gunners slipped to yet another defeat this weekend when hosting Manchester City at the Emirates, their 11th loss of the league campaign after only 25 matches.

This has led to many to believe that their best chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League is to win the Europa League, but that could well be a tough ask.

Not that winning any cup competition could ever be considered easy, Arsenal had started their European campaign in top form, winning all six of their group games, but our first knockout leg has certainly not been ideal with us only earning a 1-1 draw in what is considered the away leg, while both fixtures are being played in neutral grounds.

With that in mind, we will now have to play as the home team and earn a win or a 0-0 draw in order to qualify for the next round.

Ambrose certainly doesn’t rate our chances to win the competition, and in fact doesn’t rate our chances of winning the competition, whilst adding that Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are a more likely winner.

“Spurs have got a better chance than Arsenal to win the Europa League,” Ambrose told TalkSport.

“Arteta won the FA Cup [last season], but in terms of winning trophies, Jose is the guy to go to and this season we’ll obviously see.

“He’s got the League Cup final to go and in the Europa League, they’ve played a poor standard of opposition, but they’ve done the job.

“I don’t think drawing to Benfica for Arsenal is doing what they have to do. They needed to win that game to stand them any chance [of progressing].

“I don’t think Arsenal will win any trophies this season. Potentially, they’ll be lucky to make the top 10.”

Anyone who actually watched our fixture with Benfica this week would rate our chances of qualifying to the next round, and I personally don’t believe that Ambrose did so.

The Gunners are certainly not enjoying their best campaign, but neither are Benfica, and on paper neither deserve to be short favourites to quality, but after that it is anybody’s competition.

Patrick