Arsenal’s expected clearout is now well under way – Who’s next?

The 2023 summer transfer window closes this week.

Fortunately, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already admitted that we can expect more changes in the last few days of the summer window.

“There are some movements happening. The last week is going to be busy. Nothing that we can announce at the moment,” said Arteta via Arsenal.com.

“Everybody needs to have clarity in their roles, where they are playing, and for their families as well. We need to have clarity of the numbers as well and who can do what. While the window is open, which is still a bit strange to be competing in competitions while the window is open, we have to deal with that.

“It’s happened for a long time, and we’re used to it.”

Indeed, there’s been movement in the transfer market for Arsenal these past few days. Balogun just joined Monaco; Kieran Tierney has departed on loan, and he has been unveiled as a Real Sociedad player. Rob Holding has been linked with a departure. Nicolas Pepe is also expected to leave the Emirates after failing to live up to his £72 million asking price.

There’s also talk that Gabriel is on his way out, and, oddly, Chelsea is also reportedly interested in Emile Smith-Rowe. It will be interesting to watch what happens.

Can we also anticipate transfer arrivals. Which defender do you think will be brought in to replace Jurrien Timber? Which other player should join in addition to a defender?

Daniel O

