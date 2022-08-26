Arsenal’s expensive misfit given chance to revive his career in France

Nicolas Pepe was hailed as a genius when he joined Arsenal from Lille three years ago, after scoring an impressive 35 Ligue 1 goals in 74 appearances.
He was Arsenal’s most expensive signing ever, but in his three years at the club he has managed just 16 goals and has never really convinced Mikel Arteta that he is good enough to become a regular starter, despite scoring in Arteta’s first ever win as manager in the Premier League.
The rise of Bukayo Saka didn’t help his cause, and last season Pepe only made 5 starts and 15 subs appearances in the whole League campaign, scoring just one solitary goal.
With rumours about language problems communicating with his coaches, it was obvious that he needed to leave Arsenal and return to France to get his career back on track, and now his chance has finally arrived, with the official confirmation last night that Pepe will be going on loan to Nice for the rest of this season.
Let’s all wish Pepe good luck in Nice, it just never quite worked out for you at Arsenal…
So if he’s not in the plans at all, why are we doing a loan? We’ve all seen this story.
Accept whatever we get for him and move on.
To me, it makes sense to loan. If he has the same type of season in Nice as he did in his final year in France before joining us, he might restore some of his value.
Selling him today would be close to a total loss relative to what we paid. I doubt we would get more than £15 million for him today, if that.
At the end of the loan Pepe will have only 1 year left on his contract so how will a loan increase his value with minimal time left on his contract?
Can you name 1 out of player favour that we’ve had who’s value has significantly increased after a loan that we received the sale for?
Said the same on another article
Be lucky to get 10 million next year
A sad indictment of the incompetence of our recruitment team, which, to be fair applies to numerous Clubs in the UK and further afield.Brighton FC are a notable exception and should be congratulated for the quietly effective way they go about their business.As for Pepe, I do hope he reignites his career in the less demanding French league and can somehow attract interest from one of the more successful European Clubs.I do not share the views of Arsenal supporters who criticised him for his lack of effort.He simply did not function as an inverted right winger in a League where space is at a premium..I am pretty sure he would have been more effective on the left flank, but unfortunately we will never know.
We should give him a year extension before the loan.
Its impossible for Pepe to do worst in a lower league so his value must up back some what.
It is as simple as that, am going to apply for a sporting director job one day