Arsenal’s expensive misfit given chance to revive his career in France

Nicolas Pepe was hailed as a genius when he joined Arsenal from Lille three years ago, after scoring an impressive 35 Ligue 1 goals in 74 appearances.

He was Arsenal’s most expensive signing ever, but in his three years at the club he has managed just 16 goals and has never really convinced Mikel Arteta that he is good enough to become a regular starter, despite scoring in Arteta’s first ever win as manager in the Premier League.

The rise of Bukayo Saka didn’t help his cause, and last season Pepe only made 5 starts and 15 subs appearances in the whole League campaign, scoring just one solitary goal.

With rumours about language problems communicating with his coaches, it was obvious that he needed to leave Arsenal and return to France to get his career back on track, and now his chance has finally arrived, with the official confirmation last night that Pepe will be going on loan to Nice for the rest of this season.

Let’s all wish Pepe good luck in Nice, it just never quite worked out for you at Arsenal…

