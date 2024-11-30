Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira finally gets his first goal on loan at FC Porto

Fabio Vieira finally got off the mark for FC Porto this season.

Vieira’s departure on loan at the start of this campaign was a topic of debate for the gooners. It remained so months after his departure when some sections of the fanbase were visibly airing out their frustrations at the club for letting him go.

This was because of how light we were in attacking midfield, which was exacerbated by the injury of Martin Ødegaard. This was in spite of the fact the player himself was having a rather poor season with the Dragões.

Prior to their game against Anderlecht last time out, the Portuguese international had managed only an assist in eight appearances this season. He has had to miss a lot of games through injury so far this campaign, but one would’ve expected him doing better in terms of goals and assists by now..

Thankfully thugh, he finally got off the mark in the Europa League for Porto recently despite spending only eight minutes on the pitch. He came on as a 82nd minute substitute when his team were drawing 1-1 with Anderlecht, and it took him just over a minute on the pitch for him remarkably to get his first goal of the campaign, putting his side ahead in the process. That didn’t prove to be his side’s winning goal however, with the Belgian side equalizing just minutes after he put his side ahead with the game later finishing in a two all draw.

Regardless of the result, Vieira will be hoping to use his first goal back for Porto as a platform to build on a potential good vein of form. We as well will be hoping he has a purple patch in the games ahead so that his stock can increase for a potential sale next summer. Also, if we decide to keep him next summer then we’ll have a rejuvenated player ready to be a difference maker in our squad!

Or is that perhaps too much to ask for?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

