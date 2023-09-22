Arsenal’s failed Ivan Toney plans are revealed

Arsenal has maintained a longstanding interest in Brentford’s Ivan Toney, with reports suggesting that they have been close to signing him in recent transfer windows.

Ivan Toney has earned recognition as one of the top strikers in the Premier League over the past two seasons, especially after helping Brentford secure promotion to the top flight.

However, Toney has been serving a ban related to betting offences, which prevented him from making a move in the last transfer window. Despite this, there were reports indicating that Arsenal was keen on acquiring him.

According to Fotospor, Arsenal had a plan to purchase Toney and then loan him to Fenerbahce for the first half of the current season. Nevertheless, Fenerbahce’s president rejected the proposal, possibly due to concerns about signing a player who was serving a ban in another league.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the most ridiculous rumours we have heard this year and it sounds too silly to believe.

We did not need a striker at the start of this term, with Mikel Arteta trusting Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus openly.

We could move for Toney next summer if he returns from his ban and remains in top shape.

