Arsenal’s fan favourite becoming restless and could ask to leave the club

Gabriel Martinelli is tired of his lack of playing time at Arsenal and the Brazilian could become the next Arsenal player to ask to leave the club.

He quickly became a fans’ favourite when he burst onto the scene for the Gunners in 2019.

However, since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, he has made little progress at the club.

He started their first league game of the season against Brentford and failed to impress in a 2-0 loss with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missing the game.

He was also not very helpful in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in their next league game and has since started just their Carabao Cup game against Wimbledon.

Martinelli is struggling and his poor form will come as a shock to most Arsenal fans who rate him highly.

Mirror Sports claims the attacker is becoming fed up with being ignored by Arteta.

The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in Arsenal’s last five league matches and this shows how far he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

With the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka impressing for the Gunners, it is hard to see a way back into the team for him now.

It would be interesting to see if he would ask to leave the club in the January transfer window.