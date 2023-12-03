Arsenal’s fans not happy that Havertz did not start Wolves game

Kai Havertz scored in consecutive games for Arsenal before their match against Wolves yesterday. This run of form showcased that the German is finally reaching high levels in an Arsenal shirt, and some fans cannot get enough of him.

However, he was benched for the match against Wolves, with Leandro Trossard starting in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

The Sun revealed that Arsenal supporters were surprised by the decision to bench the former Chelsea man when he is in good form. They believe he has earned the right to start games now, and some complained that he always gets dropped when he is in a good place.

The decision did not prove costly, as the Gunners won the game, and Havertz came on as a second-half substitute.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can understand why everyone wants to see Havertz play more often now, but the manager still has the final say in team selections.

Mikel Arteta is experienced enough to pick the right team for every game and we must continue to trust his judgement.

There are so many more games to play this season and Havertz will get chances to start other games before the term ends. He just needs to be prepared to step up whenever he is called.