Arsenal’s fans not happy that Havertz did not start Wolves game

Kai Havertz scored in consecutive games for Arsenal before their match against Wolves yesterday. This run of form showcased that the German is finally reaching high levels in an Arsenal shirt, and some fans cannot get enough of him.
However, he was benched for the match against Wolves, with Leandro Trossard starting in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.
The Sun revealed that Arsenal supporters were surprised by the decision to bench the former Chelsea man when he is in good form. They believe he has earned the right to start games now, and some complained that he always gets dropped when he is in a good place.
The decision did not prove costly, as the Gunners won the game, and Havertz came on as a second-half substitute.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We can understand why everyone wants to see Havertz play more often now, but the manager still has the final say in team selections.
Mikel Arteta is experienced enough to pick the right team for every game and we must continue to trust his judgement.
There are so many more games to play this season and Havertz will get chances to start other games before the term ends. He just needs to be prepared to step up whenever he is called.
Erm.. did you say Arsenal fans?
Trossard is a far better player and brings more to the team than Havertz …imo, and it is better for the team if Kai starts from the bench?
This is one of the decisions that MA made, that I call iin to question.
Why, after starting so shakily but then starting to show some real form, would he then put Havertz on the bench?
It didn’t make sense yesterday and it doesn’t make sense today!
Game of two halves – brilliant in the first and awful in the second.
One thing I did notice though, was that every player wanted the ball, No hiding away and I’m certain that Rice has a telescopic leg!!
I was a little surprised the big German did not start but far from unhappy.
More often than not for a new member to be effective in a team, one has to be introduce from the outset, to develop team chemistry, but football is a team sport and although Havertz is on fire he must be manage properly and that includes adequate rest and rotation.
But stats will show Tossard is probably the most lethal player in the league coming off the bench.