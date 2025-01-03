Arsenals fans shouldn’t lose hope in the title race. There’s still a long way to go!

Arsenal fans mustn’t lose hope of a potential Premier League title come the end of May!
There are still 19 games to go and half the season yet to conquer-we are sitting in a prosperous position currently, although it may not seem it.
The North Londoner’s are second in the Premiership and only six points off Liverpool in first, despite them having a game in hand over everybody, which may prove to be testing and not a walk in the park as presumed. Arne Slot’s Red’s have still got to play Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before they move to their new stadium come next season. The Evertonian’s put up a stern fight against Arsenal, and were fighting for the title away from home and held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw last month, so imagine what they can do at home versus Liverpool in pole position.
Despite The Gunners sat below The Red’s in the table, we still haven’t lost to them this season after drawing 2-2 against them at The Emirates during the early parts of the 2024/25 campaign. We should’ve really beaten them but after we hit a rocky spell in the second half against Liverpool we conceded an undeserved equaliser.
Speaking of playing the top sides apart from Newcastle (if you include them in the top six or seven) we haven’t lost to them. We drew 2-2 with Manchester City, as already mentioned 2-2 versus Liverpool, 1-1 away to Chelsea, 1-0 over our retched North London neighbours Spurs and, before I forget, 2-0 at home to Manchester United. This is certainly encouraging form against the top teams which if we replicate in the last part of the season shall serve us well.
We have also lost the second least number of games out of everyone this Premier League season (2) which is good going for Arteta, Arsenal and us Gooner’s.
The problem is we slipped up 1-0 to Newcastle and lost 2-0 to AFC Bournemouth, who to be fair to them both are occupying European spots currently, but even still we should’ve beaten both. On top of that a 1-1 draw away to Fulham at Craven Cottage who also denied us the title last year come the finale of the 2023/24 season arguably, when we lost the league by only two points!
Let’s be honest, until Chelsea lost two games on the trot recently allowing Arsenal to move back into second position, scared us all, but now they’ve proved they’re not as consistent as we thought and aren’t as much of a title threat as believed. They fell down 2-0 against Ipswich Town who are still in the relegation zone following promotion to the English top-flight last season, and suffered a 1-2 blow to Fulham in stoppage time of the second half. The Ipswich defeat truly showed just how poor Chelsea are recently and can be, we thought it was bad earlier on losing to The Cherries but at least they weren’t in the bottom three at all this season!
We have got to play Chelsea at home in the reverse fixture following the earlier draw at Stamford Bridge. The fixture should be welcomed by Gooner’s after we thrashed them for a good 5-0 in the same game last season.
It won’t be easy stopping Liverpool in their tracks of a 20th record English-top flight title, an achievement they’ll share with Manchester United if achieved. But it is possible as long as we don’t give in and gain points from the games we must win.
We need to keep going till the last game and it is possible to win the title on the final day of the season, as we Arsenal fans have experienced before in 1989 against Liverpool dramatically in the remaining kicks of the 2-0 victory with Georgie Graham in charge.
No other team owns a golden Premier League but The Gunners.
We are not Liverpool, we are not Manchester United, we are not Manchester City nor Chelsea or Spurs but The Arsenal and long shall we be!
LIAM HARDING
I haven’t lost hope 🙂
Same here. We just need to keep winning and who knows what might happen.
Yea, there is still Hope, Arsenal are now on a winning run and hope it stays like like. My worries is our bench is thin especially the forward players compared to Liverpool. But what is sure is that Liverpool may be experiencing a purple patch now but they would have their own blip too.
I really wish Arsenal could add a wide player this January even if on loan.
Listening to Talksport sports news just now and apparently Arteta hasn’t ruled out Jorginho and Partey leaving or at least striking arrangements with other clubs to move at the end of the season. No mention at all regarding new contracts
I am confident we will win the league. Liverpool will be stopped very soon, and United could do that. They also have to play away against City, Chelsea and Aston Villa
Freddy, bless your heart, your optimism is wonderful but please do not go placing all your hope in this result. They already have at least a 6 point lead and I just can not see Arsenal 2+ more games than them between now and the end of the season.
I salute you and I hope you’re right. We need a healthy dose of blind optimism and dreary pragmatism, we just need to make sure we keep our feet on the ground and support the players as best we can.
It’s not impossible but highly improbable. Pragmatism rules my heart and I have no expectations of winning the title this season. I do HOPE am wrong though.
The best thing the players can do is completely ignore/block out what Liverpool is doing. We keep it one game at a time and if things go our way who knows
Can Liverpool drop points? Yes, of course. Are they likely to? Absolutely! The problem is I do not currently believe they will drop any more than the teams around them, meaning their significant points advantage will probably hold until May. If Arsenal can just keep slogging away until the end of the season, given the current league standings there is no reason we can’t bring home another runners-up finish. And that is no mean feat were it to end up that way.
Yes, it’s frustrating but to have a team consistently fighting for a league title is something this club hasn’t had for two decades, so let’s not spoil it but squabbling about we “deserve” a title because that’s just nonsense. You get what you deserve and if you drop silly points you miss out. That’s the way it is and will always be.
While I still live in hope that we can still win the league, the realist in me says otherwise.
Where it is possible for Liverpool to maybe drop points here and there, my fear is that will not be enough.
The real difficult part is we have to keep winning while waiting for Liverpool to trop points. Remember when Liverpool dropped two points at Newcastle, we dropped two points away to Fulham and then two points at home to Everton at around the same time.
So that’s how hard a task we’ve now got facing us, I sincerely hope they prove me wrong, but that realist voice in my head just won’t go away🙄.
Is it me or under Arteta so far we seem to struggle in the first half of most seasons until after the New Year then we play much better?
With 2022/23 as an exception may be?
Are we going to have a much better second half of 2024/25?🤞
🧐