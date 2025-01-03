Arsenals fans shouldn’t lose hope in the title race. There’s still a long way to go!

Arsenal fans mustn’t lose hope of a potential Premier League title come the end of May!

There are still 19 games to go and half the season yet to conquer-we are sitting in a prosperous position currently, although it may not seem it.

The North Londoner’s are second in the Premiership and only six points off Liverpool in first, despite them having a game in hand over everybody, which may prove to be testing and not a walk in the park as presumed. Arne Slot’s Red’s have still got to play Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before they move to their new stadium come next season. The Evertonian’s put up a stern fight against Arsenal, and were fighting for the title away from home and held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw last month, so imagine what they can do at home versus Liverpool in pole position.

Despite The Gunners sat below The Red’s in the table, we still haven’t lost to them this season after drawing 2-2 against them at The Emirates during the early parts of the 2024/25 campaign. We should’ve really beaten them but after we hit a rocky spell in the second half against Liverpool we conceded an undeserved equaliser.

Speaking of playing the top sides apart from Newcastle (if you include them in the top six or seven) we haven’t lost to them. We drew 2-2 with Manchester City, as already mentioned 2-2 versus Liverpool, 1-1 away to Chelsea, 1-0 over our retched North London neighbours Spurs and, before I forget, 2-0 at home to Manchester United. This is certainly encouraging form against the top teams which if we replicate in the last part of the season shall serve us well.

We have also lost the second least number of games out of everyone this Premier League season (2) which is good going for Arteta, Arsenal and us Gooner’s.

The problem is we slipped up 1-0 to Newcastle and lost 2-0 to AFC Bournemouth, who to be fair to them both are occupying European spots currently, but even still we should’ve beaten both. On top of that a 1-1 draw away to Fulham at Craven Cottage who also denied us the title last year come the finale of the 2023/24 season arguably, when we lost the league by only two points!

Let’s be honest, until Chelsea lost two games on the trot recently allowing Arsenal to move back into second position, scared us all, but now they’ve proved they’re not as consistent as we thought and aren’t as much of a title threat as believed. They fell down 2-0 against Ipswich Town who are still in the relegation zone following promotion to the English top-flight last season, and suffered a 1-2 blow to Fulham in stoppage time of the second half. The Ipswich defeat truly showed just how poor Chelsea are recently and can be, we thought it was bad earlier on losing to The Cherries but at least they weren’t in the bottom three at all this season!

We have got to play Chelsea at home in the reverse fixture following the earlier draw at Stamford Bridge. The fixture should be welcomed by Gooner’s after we thrashed them for a good 5-0 in the same game last season.

It won’t be easy stopping Liverpool in their tracks of a 20th record English-top flight title, an achievement they’ll share with Manchester United if achieved. But it is possible as long as we don’t give in and gain points from the games we must win.

We need to keep going till the last game and it is possible to win the title on the final day of the season, as we Arsenal fans have experienced before in 1989 against Liverpool dramatically in the remaining kicks of the 2-0 victory with Georgie Graham in charge.

No other team owns a golden Premier League but The Gunners.

We are not Liverpool, we are not Manchester United, we are not Manchester City nor Chelsea or Spurs but The Arsenal and long shall we be!

LIAM HARDING

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…