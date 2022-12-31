Arsenal’s final confirmed team of 2022 as we end year against Brighton

Arsenal’s last line-up of 2022 has been confirmed ahead of our clash with Brighton at the AmEx Stadium.
We were already aware of the loss of Gabriel Jesus, who returned from the World Cup with an injury, while Arteta hinted that both Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu weren’t quite back to 100% in his pre-match press conference.
This lead us to predict an unchanged line-up from the one which took on West Ham on Boxing Day, although which player gets the nod at left-back is anybody’s guess.
Earlier predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Tierney
Partey Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
As you can see, it was the LB spot which denied us a correct prediction.
⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️
🤩 Zinchenko returns
💪 Xhaka in midfield
📞 Eddie leads the line
✊ Ready to go for the final time this year pic.twitter.com/gYv05vxZrw
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2022
Was this the XI you wanted to see to see the year out with?
Patrick
—————————–
Good to see zinchenko back ,
Best 11 apart from the missing Jesus
COYG
Strongest team without Gabriel Jesus we have. I am a massive fan of Zinchenko, a top class intelligent player. I predict a battle that turns into the Martinelli show.
If Everton can keep Man City at bay, our boys shouldn’t miss the opportunity to widen the gap. Nketiah’s and Odegaard’s high pressing efforts will be crucial to ruin Brighton’s short passes from the back
87 mins gome and Everton still 1-1 at City! Come on you Toffees!
Fingers crossed🤞Jon, football is full of uncertainties. Hope it ends in a draw.
Will it be a Fulham or Brentford game?
98 mins gone still 1-1 and still at least another three mins left.WHAT IS GOING ON AT CITY. HAS TIME STOOD STILL????
Officiating Bias. It’s vivid and clear as daylight
Long delay due to a problem with assistant mic or something like that.
That’s fair enough but they still added 2 minutes to it when normally and certainly for Arsenal when we are chasing they blow on the dot or within 30 seconds regardless of the stoppages in stoppage. Wish the world would adopt the initial WC attitude of adding the correct time for everything. It would cut down on stoppages slightly and perhaps lead to other reforms. Why we can’t have an in-play stop-clock like American sports is beyond me. It’s not an Americanisation it’s just common sense that America happened to get right in their sports. If that lead to shorter halves overall say 40 min but still more football is actually being played that we can watch then we all win and it’s much much fairer as everyone plays the same gametime.
Yeah was a little too much but to be fair Everton time wasting was disgusting and so exaggerated the ref had to give some time.
In that case (I wasn’t watching) City probably should have had even longer. That is how it should be. A set amount of time for the ball to be in play so everyone has a fair crack. That is it. There is no issue with technology there wasn’t 20+ years ago in this regard and most fans if explained to them that they get to see more actual football would be on board. Makes you question the powers that be who are totally immune to fan criticism anyway. Why don’t they do it? The only reason not to is to allow for subtle corruption there is no other positive to the current system compared. They have never been afraid of fan opinion when comes to numerous issues anyway so if they trot out the tradition and fan backlash etc. as an excuse they are lying.
Draws for City and for Newcastle despite City having 12 min stoppage. Big opportunity here now. Let’s hope the guys seize it baring Jesus it’s our top 11 no excuses.
13 min actually.
Game on boys let’s get that 7 pts advantage.
Oh JOY! FINISHED AT 1-1. HOW I LOVE FRANK LAMPARD!! Newcastle also held at home by LEEDS 0-0!
This is what happens when you wish your direct opponent well and wish your beloved team a loss.
They claim they love Arsenal and know football better than anyone on JA.
COYG!
Exactly Phenom, some so called realists claim to have watched Arsenal for a century, therefore they know better than everyone. COYG.
Both Newcastle and City dropping points!!😀
I hope for a win as looking at BHA they don’t seem so strong
Yea I’ve just seen their team ,missing key players ,good time to take advantage of the other teams dropping points
Don jinx it
I watched the city game and all I can say, if we manage our fixtures we’ve got a chance. City will lose games, we will lose games for sure it all comes down to how many we’ll lose. City are a shadow of what they were last season they afford teams far too much space and are actually misplacing passes! At times, Everton players had acres of space to run into but couldnt do sh*t
Haaland as good as he is has disrupted their established system. Similarly Sterling offered something very different to Grealish at LW. They are still the yardstick but not infallible and are vulnerable to excessive midfield injuries especially if it includes Foden/Grealish.
Last season City lost 11 pts against the so called ‘small’ teams, they’ve already dropped 9 pts this season.
Buying Haaland actually made them more predictable and pep completely choking on substitution.
It’s weird, de bruyne’s influence seems to be growing each year, and maybe they’ve just become overly reliant on that one player?
At the same time, haaland is scoring at a rate we haven’t seen in this league, and they don’t look especially weak at the back, so I’m not sure what to make of it. Could it be that other problem of a great goal scorer hurting the team because they don’t get so involved with the play, as we saw recently with Cristiano Ronaldo?
