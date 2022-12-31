Arsenal’s final confirmed team of 2022 as we end year against Brighton

Arsenal’s last line-up of 2022 has been confirmed ahead of our clash with Brighton at the AmEx Stadium.

We were already aware of the loss of Gabriel Jesus, who returned from the World Cup with an injury, while Arteta hinted that both Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu weren’t quite back to 100% in his pre-match press conference.

This lead us to predict an unchanged line-up from the one which took on West Ham on Boxing Day, although which player gets the nod at left-back is anybody’s guess.

Earlier predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

As you can see, it was the LB spot which denied us a correct prediction.

⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️ 🤩 Zinchenko returns

💪 Xhaka in midfield

📞 Eddie leads the line ✊ Ready to go for the final time this year pic.twitter.com/gYv05vxZrw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2022

Was this the XI you wanted to see to see the year out with?

Patrick

