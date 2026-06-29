Arsenal’s final Second Division season before an historic rise

Arsenal’s 1914/15 campaign is one of the most significant seasons in the club’s history.

Although the Gunners would finish fifth in the Second Division, it proved to be their final campaign outside English football’s top flight. Following the First World War, Arsenal were elected to the First Division in 1919 and have remained there ever since – longer than any other club in England.

The manager in charge that season was Glaswegian George Morrell, who eventually stepped down in April 1915 after being informed he would leave the club following the outbreak of World War One and the suspension of the normal football calendar, which was replaced by wartime football.

A bright start before inconsistent form

The Gunners commenced their final season in the Second Division by winning their first four games of the campaign, keeping clean sheets throughout all 360 minutes of football.

To start with, Glossop were dismantled 3-0 at Highbury, before Wolves were edged out 1-0 at Molineux. Arsenal then thrashed Glossop 4-0 in Derbyshire before recording another 3-0 victory over London rivals Fulham.

The men in red and white eventually slipped up on 19th September, being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Stockport County, before losing their first league game of the season 1-0 to Hull City. They then drew 2-2 with Leeds City (before the club became Leeds United in 1919) at Elland Road in early October.

The cannons soon fired again as Arsenal narrowly defeated Clapton Orient 2-1 before overcoming Blackpool in North London on 17th October.

However, Morrell’s men then suffered a dip in form, managing just one victory in their next six matches. That solitary win was a stunning 6-0 demolition of Grimsby Town on 14th November, before the month ended on a high with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol City at Highbury.

December proved to be a mixed bag. Arsenal suffered consecutive defeats to Bury (3-1) and Preston North End (2-1), before responding in style with emphatic victories over Leicester Fosse (now Leicester City), winning 4-1 at home and 4-2 away.

A memorable finish to Arsenal’s Second Division era

The Gunners opened the New Year with a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Barnsley at Oakwell but quickly regained momentum by winning their next four matches.

That run included a statement 5-1 victory over Wolves, a hard-earned 1-0 win at Fulham’s Craven Cottage, followed by victories over Stockport County (3-1) and Leeds City (2-0).

On 13th February, the red side of North London were reminded of the painful feeling of defeat once again after Clapton Orient edged them out 1-0. Arsenal bounced back seven days later with an impressive 4-1 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Still chasing promotion back to the First Division following their relegation in 1912/13, Arsenal struggled towards the end of February and the beginning of March, suffering defeats to Derby County (2-1) and Lincoln City (1-0).

Their only victory during March was a narrow 1-0 success over Birmingham at Highbury before enduring a difficult spell of three successive defeats against Grimsby Town (1-0), Huddersfield Town (3-0) and Hull City (1-0).

In their final five matches, Arsenal lost just once, a 3-0 defeat at Preston North End’s Deepdale.

On the final day of the campaign, a remarkable 7-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest saw Arsenal finish fifth in the Second Division on 43 points, level with Birmingham City and Hull City but ahead on goal average.

Although Arsenal were not promoted on the field, the club was elected to the expanded First Division in 1919 following the end of the First World War. The circumstances surrounding that decision have been debated by historians ever since, but what cannot be disputed is what followed.

Arsenal have remained in England’s top flight ever since, giving them the longest continuous stay in the highest division of any club in English football.

What do you think is the most remarkable achievement from Arsenal’s early history, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Liam Harding

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