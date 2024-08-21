Arsenal’s final signing likely to be a top winger on loan – Sane? Raphinha? Gnabry? You choose…

After the Mikel Merino deal, Arsenal’s next signing is expected to be a winger, according to the Mirror, who is claiming that if Arsenal do a late deal, then it is likely to be a big burden to share with Bukayo Saka on the right wing. They claim Arsenal could look to recruit a winger on a loan deal with the goal of eventually making it permanent.
The report suggests that Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Raphinha, or Federico Chiesa are the wingers to watch during the final days of this summer transfer window.
The Arsenal technical bench trusts Kai Havertz to fire the team to glory, so a winger option rather than a striker could be the key to winning the title.
However, based on the linked names, I believe Raphinha is the best option if Arsenal decides to sign any wingers. The Brazilian is amazing on the right wing, but he’s a fantastic option off the left.
He’s an Arteta type of player because, apart from offering attacking threats, he does all the defensive work and presses too.
Some argue that not many can offer what Saka offers on the right wing, but Raphinha is similar to Saka and could be less of a drop-off or gap in rotation.
To sort out Hansi Flick’s squad, Barca needs sales.
With a current market value of 50 million euros, Arsenal and Barcelona could easily agree on an economical loan deal with an obligation to buy.
The Brazilian forward, if signed, brings PL and European experience to the table. He’s not too advanced in age; at 28, we can expect to get around 5 good years out of him.
A Raphinha deal could effectively crown Arsenal’s transfer activity. What do you think?
Peter Rix
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Sane? Gnabry? Coman? Chiesa? Rodrygo? Dybala? Lookman?
Maybe we should go for Evan Ferguson and offer to include Nketiah?
Why not go for Koopmeiners and p/x kivior?
Hell, I want frenkie de Jong.
Maybe throw in a bid for mitoma p/x Nelson?
After ( or if ) the Merino deal is done there won’t be any time left to sign anyone else. Better start negotiating now if we want to sign somebody in the winter transfer window the time it takes us to do deals.
It could happen like a Trossard deal last season. Arsenal can be sneaky. I won’t be surprised if we get a winger, GK, maybe a backup striker.
We really don’t know much at all about what’s going on behind the scenes but don’t tell that to the few on here who are consistently blasting the actions taken in this transfer window regardless. Messi could be brought in a month before the window closes for £10 and they’d still find a way to complain about it like referring to “reports” we could have gotten him for £8 two days earlier.
Well, I guess “the few” who are doing that are doing it because there isn’t a lot happening and there’s a little over a week left now. The only major sale remains ESR and the only purchase remains Calafiori.
The nearer the deadline gets, the more restricted Arsenal’s room to manoeuvre in both buying and selling becomes. They need to get the Merino deal (at least) over the line and sell a few players as well. There’s still time of course, but it’s running out.
All on massive wages & unlikely to want to play second fiddle to Saka. Got to be younger, cheaper & hungrier options available.
Agree, which quality productive winger will come and sit on the bench and watch Saka start 40 games next season?
There will never be competition on the RW, Saka will never have to compete for that position or fear being benched.
Just like the “competition” for GK that some bought into when there was never going to be any competition at all. “Tactical GK substitution” had me laughing, only suckers would buy into that.
Why spend that money on a 4th choice winger, (backup RW) who rarely plays, but not spend on a striker?
Raphinna on loan with an obligation to buy, after the Merino deal, surely that would be some summer market.
It’s not far fetch, something tells those two have something up their sleeves, both Edu and the gaffer
The problem is that Raphinha has said on several occasions that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona. He is well paid there – better than Arsenal is likely to pay, I suspect – and he likes the city and the club (why wouldn’t he?).
He pushed hard for a move away from the PL only in Summer 2022 so it’s difficult to see why he would want to return after only two years.
none of them are realistically available on loan
not unless an obligation to buy
Arsenal may well be interested in a pure loan at the last minute, but no chance with this bunch of dodgy past their best Edu/Arteta will agree to an obligation to buy
so a complete non-story and non-starter…next!
just like Arsenal their clubs just want rid of surplus to requirement players, particularly at the wrong end of their career a loan makes no sense, just like Arsenal they want to sell, just like Arsenal a loan without obligation to buy is a non-starter
for Arsenal a loan with obligation to buy is a non-starter
this article is…a non-starter