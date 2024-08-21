Arsenal’s final signing likely to be a top winger on loan – Sane? Raphinha? Gnabry? You choose…

After the Mikel Merino deal, Arsenal’s next signing is expected to be a winger, according to the Mirror, who is claiming that if Arsenal do a late deal, then it is likely to be a big burden to share with Bukayo Saka on the right wing. They claim Arsenal could look to recruit a winger on a loan deal with the goal of eventually making it permanent.

The report suggests that Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Raphinha, or Federico Chiesa are the wingers to watch during the final days of this summer transfer window.

The Arsenal technical bench trusts Kai Havertz to fire the team to glory, so a winger option rather than a striker could be the key to winning the title.

However, based on the linked names, I believe Raphinha is the best option if Arsenal decides to sign any wingers. The Brazilian is amazing on the right wing, but he’s a fantastic option off the left.

He’s an Arteta type of player because, apart from offering attacking threats, he does all the defensive work and presses too.

Some argue that not many can offer what Saka offers on the right wing, but Raphinha is similar to Saka and could be less of a drop-off or gap in rotation.

To sort out Hansi Flick’s squad, Barca needs sales.

With a current market value of 50 million euros, Arsenal and Barcelona could easily agree on an economical loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Brazilian forward, if signed, brings PL and European experience to the table. He’s not too advanced in age; at 28, we can expect to get around 5 good years out of him.

A Raphinha deal could effectively crown Arsenal’s transfer activity. What do you think?

Peter Rix

