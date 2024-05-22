Arsenal’s finances are extremely healthy on returning to the Champions League

I have been reading about our financial situation at the end of the 23/24 season and came across these figures.

We, as a club, earnt £253.7 million from the CL and PL.

Of that sum, £174.7 million was for finishing in second place in the PL and only £200,000 less than Man City, who we know finished first.

The club had the highest number of TV viewers and earnt the largest amount of money from TV rights during the season.

Reaching the quarter finals of the CL saw a revenue figure of £79 million.

We now have our largest amount of sponsors, totalling 25 at the end of the season, both large and small, who are signed up for the future.

Put all the above monetary figures together, along with any sales made from players being moved on and we can see just what a powerful position the club is in.

Surely, at long last, the days are gone where clubs like Chelsea, United, Liverpool and City can outmuscle us in the transfer market and, along with only interest to be paid regarding the Emirates stadium, we can go out and buy whoever MA wants?

It’s just a reminder of how important the top four CL spots are, where finances are involved and why clubs target these coveted places at the start of every season…… except, of course, if you support that team from Middlesex, who’s prime objective each season is to ensure the real North London club don’t win the PL, regardless of what it costs them in lost revenue!!

ken1945

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.