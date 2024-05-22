Arsenal’s finances are extremely healthy on returning to the Champions League

I have been reading about our financial situation at the end of the 23/24 season and came across these figures.
We, as a club, earnt £253.7 million from the CL and PL.
Of that sum, £174.7 million was for finishing in second place in the PL and only £200,000 less than Man City, who we know finished first.
The club had the highest number of TV viewers and earnt the largest amount of money from TV rights during the season.
Reaching the quarter finals of the CL saw a revenue figure of £79 million.
We now have our largest amount of sponsors, totalling 25 at the end of the season, both large and small, who are signed up for the future.
Put all the above monetary figures together, along with any sales made from players being moved on and we can see just what a powerful position the club is in.
Surely, at long last, the days are gone where clubs like Chelsea, United, Liverpool and City can outmuscle us in the transfer market and, along with only interest to be paid regarding the Emirates stadium, we can go out and buy whoever MA wants?
It’s just a reminder of how important the top four CL spots are, where finances are involved and why clubs target these coveted places at the start of every season…… except, of course, if you support that team from Middlesex, who’s prime objective each season is to ensure the real North London club don’t win the PL, regardless of what it costs them in lost revenue!!
ken1945
really positive stuff, applauded
Arsenal’s best years on the pitch coincided with when we were best run off it – feels like we are back to our best in both regards
you have to hand it Man C too as a very well run club, and has translated on to the pitch
it took some time mind you, but once they got there secured a dynasty type era of success – it feels like Arsenal is on the cusp of the same with the financial fire-power of well run club to take us that next step
That ‘very well run club’ will have a few questions to answer too come this autumn.
oh yes, or may be the autumn after with the authorities kicking the can down the road
and much of it relates to 10 years ago, not suggesting they should not be held to account, but very distant to current situation
and undeniably the football side of the club has been run very well indeed, especially in this period of success, the creative accountants aside, and that is my point that to optimise performance on the pitch then often comes by optimising performance off the pitch, and feels like that is the place we are getting to too
…to answer to…
With more cases against them than the highest number of points achievable in an EPL season, I wouldn’t consider them a ‘very well-run club.
my point is what Man C do on the pitch today and off the pitch today is exceptional, and Arsenal success also key to be exceptional off the pitch too, which it appears we are making similar huge strides forward in the last 2 season like we hvae on the pitch, i.e. comparing our financial situation to 2 years ago we are doing massively better
arguably you could look at it that their creative accountants were finding the ‘marginal gains’ on the edge, e.g. like our Ben White corner routines – most of their charges seem to be for not being forth coming with answers in the enquiry, unfortunately it may be that findings are Man C clever people exploited loop holes that have since been closed, so the dishonesty comes to not answering questions which likely/unfortunately comes with a different set of sanctions, the authorities do not have inclination or balls to dock points and take away titles, that is just too hard, they will take the soft option including current tactic of deferring for as long as possible so the authorities as much as anyone else don’t have to face in to it
all that aside, Arsenal have performance on the pitch and off the pitch have massively improved and look set to continue to improve in tandem for the foreseeable future = fantastic news
They are innocent until proven guilty; that’s what the lawyers will say 😂
It’s. not a court of law where innocent/guilty apply, but an inquiry by an independent commission. There will be a top council (possibly a KC) on the three-person panel and obviously City will have lawyers to state their case.
The fact that they hold people in remand and withhold/enforce bail proves that there is no such thing as innocent until proven guilty
I think that applies only if the police believe the subject is likely to disappear or is a threat to the public Break On Through.
Break on through, remand is on the orders of a judge/magistrate, not the police.
That’s an astounding news Ken.
It’s good to see the revenue broken down as well, with regards PL and CL revenue.
That’s why I always wanted the CL spot as a priority, even before any domestic cups.
We certainly suffered once AW, UE and MA missed out on the “Holy Grail” but these last two seasons have been a shot in the arm for the club.
I seem to remember that, when the Middlesex mob got to the CL final, it was estimated that they made around £100 million, which makes sense after seeing our figures for the same competition.