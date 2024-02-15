Arsenal’s financial limits could scupper move for Premier League star

Amadou Onana has emerged as one of the most coveted players in the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Chelsea expressing interest in the Everton midfielder.

As the most valuable player at Everton, Onana is expected to play a pivotal role in the club’s performance this season, especially given their current struggles, including a ten-point deduction that poses the risk of relegation.

Aware that Onana is likely to depart in the summer, Everton has set an asking price for his transfer. Voetbalkrant reports that they are seeking 60 million euros for the former Lille star and are holding out for this amount from potential suitors, including Arsenal.

However, Arsenal faces financial constraints and can only offer around 50 million euros for Onana’s signature. This discrepancy in valuation may pose a challenge for the Gunners in their pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a fine midfielder, and most Premier League fans would love to see him playing for their club.

We know he has a lot of suitors, but we also must try not to overpay for a player who does not have a lot of European experience.

In the summer, other options will also emerge, and we will have the chance to make the right choice to improve our squad.

