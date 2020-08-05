Arsenal’s financial troubles continue as they propose 55 redundancies

Arsenal has continued to struggle financially due to the impact of covid19 and that has led them to propose 55 redundancies.
The Gunners have been one of the worse-hit teams in the Premier League because of their absence from the Champions League for several years, which has reduced their revenues.
The absence of matchday revenue from fans at the Emirates as well as a drop in TV revenue has also seen their income nosedive.
After asking their players to take a pay cut at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that things haven’t gotten any better.
The club had wanted to protect the incomes of their many staff, but things haven’t gotten better financially, and they have now released a statement saying that they are proposing 55 redundancies due to the impact of covid19 on their finances.
They acknowledged that the club owners have made financial contributions to help them at this time, but it is still not enough and they hope to achieve more with the redundancies.
The statement reads in part: “…Over recent years we have consistently invested in additional staff to take the club forward but with the expected reduction of income in mind, it is now clear that we must reduce our costs further to ensure we are operating in a sustainable and responsible way and to enable us to continue to invest in the team.
“Our aim has been to protect the jobs and base salaries of our people for as long as we possibly can. Unfortunately, we have now come to the point where we are proposing 55 redundancies.
“We do not make these proposals lightly and have looked at every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point. We are now entering the required 30-day consultation period on these proposals. ”
I wonder whether it is covid! The club have made bad decision for a while including allowing free transfers. To say they are doing so to invest in the team is foolish and taking us for a ride. Players had salary cut to enable these staff to retain their jobs but this seems to be a lie to lure players. I have begun to think the 3 who refused were justfied.
But if ozil took his pay cut these staff member could still be paid
Do you truly believe that would happen? Or do you think Kronke would pocket the extra money and fire the people anyway?
I would bet Ozil gives away 2 million in charity every year, compared to Kronke who fires 55 people to save 2 million.
The more I learn the happier I am that Ozil and 2 others told Kronke “no” to pay cut. I’m glad they are forcing him to honor a legal contract he willingly signed.
I will just go ahead and repeat (not verbatim) what I said in a previous article where fans talked about this. I think it’s high time the fans let the club know exactly how we feel because this rot and gross incompetence on the part of the board and negligence on the part of the owner must come to an end for good. And there can be only one winner. They either prefer to run a club without fans or the board and owner leave or meet our demands. Enough of being treated like we don’t matter and laying off of this 55 employees is just a case in point as to all that is wrong with the board and ownership of Arsenal Football club.
If only the fans in North London or around London can do something about it.
Many fans just go online to rant about how much they hate the way the club is being run and when the season resumes, the same fans buy season tickets to watch games. Why not form a structured fans union(I know there’s one, but how functional it is, is another thing), come out and protest at the Emirates en masse, pick a date and time.
Support the players from home but do not spend money on any arsenal merchandise until you see the change we desire.
Create online petitions for arsenal fans across the world to sign. Publish them on popular sites such as this. We can sue the owner and board with a sizable number of petitions signed. But instead, many fans will still put more money in the greedy owner’s and clueless board’s pockets. I think we don’t know the power we have as fans. Without us the club doesn’t function. Simple as that. Now we have an owner and a board that would soon make us the next Newcastle or the team that was once great. A Quick reminder, Nottingham Forest once won the champions league. Where are they now?. We went from winning the league unbeaten, to just finishing in the top 4, to finishing top 6 and now it’s top 8. To the point where we applaud and defend average or mediocre players. How the hell did we go from a Viera to a xhaka? How? Can’t we see a trend here? Yes some of the players have improved under Arteta but come on, it is only make believe to think these players would win you the league. The best they can do is what they have just done. And we are buying aging players who are out of contracts at their previous clubs or the club no longer has needs for them, loaning players we should be signing permanently. Do we see any other big clubs doing that?
As much as I hate spuds, they do not do that and before anyone comes to tell me we built stadium and we’re repaying loans, Are we the first or last team to build a new stadium? Kroenke is like a cancer that has eaten deep into the roots of this football club. People like Dan Smith talk about the Arsenal way, the Arsenal way died when David Dein left and kroenke entered this club. In over 10 years of his ownership, we have gotten used to mediocrity.
The sooner the fan base unites aggressively to get the owner and board out, the better for us. There’s no victory without sacrifice. Missing out on games, not buying merchandise are the sacrifices we have to make for the good of our club.
Wow. So the people responsible for contract blunders, players leaving on a free, and mismanaging get to keep their jobs while employees guilty of nothing get fired. Am I missing something?
Perhaps Kronke should sell the club if the losses are so dire. So the couple million he will save will be invested in what exactly?
This lie is worse than his “moving to new stadium to compete with the biggest clubs” lie.
Perhaps another letter to Josh Kronke; publicly calling the owners out got them spending in the market. Shame on them if they fire 55 people for a couple million; that’s around 0.025% of his net worth.
Wow, so tough being a billionaire how will he live without that 2 million dollars?
My heart goes out to those people who have done nothing wrong. Kronke should be called out and publicly shamed for this brazen attitude. I’m truly embarrassed that he’s the sole owner of the club.
