Arsenal’s first January signing flies into London

It is being reported that Arsenal’s first signing of the January transfer window has now arrived in London to complete his move to the Gunners as reported by the Arsenal Youth Expert Jeorge Bird yesterday on Twitter.

Omar Rekik has arrived in London (spotted by @averagegunner). 18-year-old Hertha Berlin centre-back set to officially complete his move to Arsenal in January. He’s set to be part of the U23 squad initially. pic.twitter.com/WTwPR2Tsnr — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) December 17, 2020

According to reports the transfer of Omar Rekik was agreed in the summer, after being included in talks that saw Matteo Guendouzi move to Hertha Berlin on a one-year loan.

The 20 year-old defender is an established Tunisian international at the tender age of 18, although he was born in Holland and started his youth career at the Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The reported fee agreed is £900,000 (1m euros) and it shouldn’t be much of a problem for him to settle in as he has also spent time with the Man City, PSV and Marseille youth sides and got used to travelling extensively at a very young age.

Many Arsenal fans may question why we are bringing in yet another defender, but surely Omar is one for the future and will be working under Per Mertesacker to start with before being assessed for the Gunners first team.

What we do know is that Mustafi and Sokratis will definitely not be with us next season, and David Luiz is also only on a one year contract. No one knows what is going on with William Saliba, and Dinos Mavropanos has only just returned from injury to play for Stuttgart but may return to the Emirates next season.

Maybe Arsenal should just play with 8 defenders every game, surely we will have to keep a clean sheet now and then!