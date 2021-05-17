Arsenal’s first offer for EPL midfielder rejected by Sheffield United

Arsenal’s first offer for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has been rejected, according to Sport Witness.

The Gunners reportedly bid around £17.2million for the 23-year-old, who was signed by United in January 2020. The relegated club are believed to demand around £30 million. Thus, if Arsenal are determined to sign him, they have to double their latest bid.

The Norwegian international is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt. Paying more than 25 million seems a costly investment, especially when the market is filled with other players who fit the Mikel Arteta style more and are priced less.

The deal is made complicated by the fact that Genk placed a sell-on fee on the midfielder believed to be at 20%.

Thus, the English club will logically try to get the maximum out of Berge, who still has three years left on his current deal.

Many Arsenal fans believe that the club should rather opt for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma who would suit their style more.

The Mali international indeed looks like a perfect fit with his strong tackling and ball retention ability when put under pressure.

It is still to be seen whether the Gunners will continue their chase of the 23-year-old with an improved bid.

Arsenal splashing £35 million on the Blades’ midfielder looks highly unlikely.

But you never know what this club is up to.

Yash Bisht