Arsenal’s first senior signing confirmed by Romano (and Lokonga is close too)

It has been a long and frustrating June for Arsenal fans, with the Gunners being linked to all and sundry, but without making any confirmed signings.

That changes from now, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in the Guardian that, not only have Arsenal concluded their first deal, but are very close to making our second signing as well. And both players seem to be reasonably priced and are at an age that their value can only increase with improvement in the Premier League.

Here is an extract from the article…..

Arsenal have secured a deal to sign the left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for an initial €8m (£6.9m) and are close to buying the Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The club will finalise the purchase of Lokonga for an initial €17.5m provided agreement is reached over what percentage of any future sale would be due to Anderlecht. Lokonga and Tavares are 21 and have played for the Belgium and Portugal Under-21s respectively.

These two clearly show that Arteta and Edu are trying to build a young, talented side to grow and improve together, when you add these additions to our young core of academy graduates like Smith-Rowe, Joe Willock, Balogun and Saka, and also young arrivals like Tierney and Martinelli of course, we can be sure to keep them together for many years into a successful Arsenal future….