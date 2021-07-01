Arsenal’s first senior signing confirmed by Romano (and Lokonga is close too)

It has been a long and frustrating June for Arsenal fans, with the Gunners being linked to all and sundry, but without making any confirmed signings.
That changes from now, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in the Guardian that, not only have Arsenal concluded their first deal, but are very close to making our second signing as well. And both players seem to be reasonably priced and are at an age that their value can only increase with improvement in the Premier League.
Here is an extract from the article…..
Arsenal have secured a deal to sign the left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for an initial €8m (£6.9m) and are close to buying the Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.
The club will finalise the purchase of Lokonga for an initial €17.5m provided agreement is reached over what percentage of any future sale would be due to Anderlecht. Lokonga and Tavares are 21 and have played for the Belgium and Portugal Under-21s respectively.
These two clearly show that Arteta and Edu are trying to build a young, talented side to grow and improve together, when you add these additions to our young core of academy graduates like Smith-Rowe, Joe Willock, Balogun and Saka, and also young arrivals like Tierney and Martinelli of course, we can be sure to keep them together for many years into a successful Arsenal future….
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Is the player in the picture Lokonga?
Coming to the topic, seems two good deals to start off the window hopefully leading to one or two more high priority signings like Locatelli.
Yea.. that’s Lokonga
Anderlecht captain at 21..
Seems like a young leader like Tierney
Thought the same thing Sid. my god is that our new signing? The idea is a good one, but hope it is not just being done because they are cheap. Now a big signing like Maddison or Locatteli is essential to make a statement to fans, Arsenal players and opponents that Arsenal are serious contenders.
Looks like its going to be Ben White,Lukonga,Tavares,Locatelli and a Goal Keeper.Maybe Odegaard on loan too.If you cant go the route of ManCity that can throw 100Million on Kane and another 100 on Graelish,then get them young and teachable
But you won’t catch Man City anytime soon
Buy camavinga, fantastic young talent who is a deep laying play maker pretty similar to pogba, this team needs a play maker ever since Santi went I am not saying he is on Santi level but the boy has all the talent and age in his side with right attitude and guidance he can be a superstar of future.
I can’t profess to have been following Tavares but in his Youtube clips he looks energetic and forward moving. A young lad who looks big, fast and strong. It will be about discipline. We don’t want another Andre Santos. As a young backup I think he looks a good prospect as does Lokonga. Once again we are held ransom by a players wages……Willian. If we could somehow get the OAP Willian to America then we could maybe make a move for Manor Soloman. It pains me to see Willian doing an ‘Ozil’ and collecting £200,000 a week……you couldn’t make it up that we’ve repeated the Ozil situation with Willian, who is even less effective than Ozil..
I will be excited if we land Locatelli. It will compensate for us not signing Bissouma. But it seems like Locatelli prefers a move to Juventus who are underbidding for him.
Tavares – LB
Lokonga – CM
White – CD
Locatelli? – CM
So for me, the positions that will be left to fill is the GK, AM, and RB.
All these positions listed out has to be added up for us to have a balanced squad.
A good beginning for the summer signings, 2 young and energetic players. If locatelli does not sign up, Bissouma can be sought after. A RB, CAM and a GK should be the next signings.
who is Arsenal eyeing as a replacement of Bellarine incase he leaves the club amid Inter’s interest
Logic
We so desperately need a new Santi. Santi and Sanchez, both amazing players and in their day Word Class. All our energies and finances should be finding our midfield maestro. We have had such a poor uncreative midfield for so long we have been slowly ground down and bored to death. Maybe Camavinga is that maestro player.
Yup, Sean. I wonder what would have happened last season if we had prime Santi running our midfield. Probably Top 4, because with him I dont see those horrendous results we suffered during the first half of the season.
The policy of going for young up and coming prospects can only be supported on the basis that these players will grow and develop together. Success may not be instantaneous, but if they can be kept together it should come. Hopefully other Arsenal prospects from the Academy will develop to provide competition. Combination with existing experienced professionals like Aubameyang, Lacazette and Partey can only help.
It should be noted that Arsenal is now being connected with Marcel Sabitzer, the 27 yo Austrian international midfielder currently at RB Leipzig. He would add a lot of leadership, class and experience to Arsenal along side Thomas Partey.
Positive transfers should they go through. DM, LB – (back ups) done.
Locatelli would be a quality replacement for Xhaka, which leaves RB, AM, and GK to complete a very successful window (regarding recruitment).
Aarons, Maddison, Ramsdale would be my dream signings. PL proven, and good to go.
Clear the deadwood, start preseason with a full harmonious squad, and bring on the PL
I starting to get a good feeling about this window, just maybe edu and arteta are sensing a real opportunity to do something big here I.e challenge for top 4, title challenge re Chelsea dropping out of Europe then wining the title the next season. In:onana/ramsdale mulgur white tavares lokongo locatelli sabitzer
Onana/Ramsdale
Mulgur White Gabriel Tierney
Locatelli Partey
Sabitzer
Saka Pepe
Auba
I think the two young players’ arrivals are mostly because of Arsenal’s current transfer policy, instead of solely based on Arteta’s and Edu’s decisions
I believe Arsenal have reverted to their previous player investment strategy, by recruiting 23 years old and younger players. So if those youngsters can’t adapt to EPL, they can still be sold two years later and we might even get a high resale value if they succeed
If Arsenal have to recruit a 25 years old or older player, he has to possess special skills like Partey. I heard about Locatelli, but hopefully we get a direct replacement for Xhaka instead
Locatelli would be xhaka’s replacement they’re both deeplying playmakers. Locatelli is just a more mobile version and has better defensive qualities
Moves at last although always a doubt until its official. Key as Sean said to success of the whole window is a top c/am. Great we made an offer for locatelli, thats a start. Early days and we only have so many lawyers to go around!