Arsenal’s first summer signing flies to London to complete move

Arsenal appear to be on the verge of completing the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with the midfielder reportedly travelling to London to finalise his medical and other formalities. The Spanish international has been tracked by some of the world’s elite clubs in recent seasons and is now set to make the switch to the Premier League.

Zubimendi’s name has frequently surfaced in transfer discussions, with Liverpool notably coming close to securing his services in 2024 as part of their midfield overhaul. At the time, an agreement was said to have been reached, but the player ultimately reversed his decision following discussions with Real Sociedad, where he remained a key figure.

Arsenal Opt for Structured Payment

Now, circumstances have changed, and Zubimendi is prepared to begin a new chapter in his career. Arsenal have agreed terms with the Spanish side and are finalising the financial structure of the deal. Although the Gunners are set to pay slightly more than the value of his release clause, they have opted for a staggered payment arrangement rather than a lump sum.

This approach reflects Arsenal’s continued focus on financial sustainability, even as they aim to strengthen their squad. The agreement represents a strategic acquisition for Mikel Arteta’s side as they seek to reinforce their midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Arrival in London Sparks Anticipation

As cited by The Athletic, Zubimendi has now boarded a flight to London to complete the formal steps required to finalise his move. Barring unforeseen complications, Arsenal are expected to confirm the signing in the coming weeks, with the midfielder joining in time for pre-season preparations.

Supporters have been eager for transfer news as the summer window unfolds, and Zubimendi’s impending arrival is a timely boost. With the club targeting multiple reinforcements, this signing could be the first of several as Arsenal prepare to challenge for honours in the upcoming season.

