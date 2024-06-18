Arsenal’s first three games of 2024/25 analysed – Can we finally beat Aston Villa?

Taking a look at our first 3 fixtures of the 24/25 season

The Premier League released their fixtures for the new season this morning and Arsenal and Mikel Arteta now will have a clear view of what’s to come in the upcoming season. Arsenal will start their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday the 17th of August as we start the campaign on home turf, which is always a great thing at the start of a season.

Starting off at home will give us a huge benefit to start the new season off with a bang. Wolves finished 14th on the table last season and has a reasonably good season but would have wanted to do better than they did. Arsenal walked away victorious on both occasions we faced Wolves, the first game was a bit closer than the second and ended 2-1 after a first half masterclass from the North London side. We then beat them away 2-0 in a scrappy game that wasn’t put to bed until the dying minutes. We should be winning this game easily and starting off our season in good form, it’s a good team to open your campaign with playing against.

We then travel away to Aston Villa as we get set to face off against Unai Emery and his squad who arguably were one of the main reasons we let our title hopes go last season. Emery and his club were in great form last season and the manager really turned the club around. Villa beat us twice last season, taking a big 6 points away from us. Arsenal and Arteta will need to be careful not to allow this to happen again. Villa away is never easy, they make it a hostile place to go to and always show up, this will be an early challenge for Arteta and his squad and hopefully we can get a win off them after struggling to beat them last season.

Then we welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates, Brighton were no match for Arsenal last season, losing both games home and away. First Arsenal beat them at The Emirates 2-0 in a dominant second half of football that saw Arsenal run away with the three points easily and then travelling to Brighton and smashing them 3-0 after another dominant performance that saw our front three (Saka, Havertz and Trossard) all pick up a goals. Although they were a bit easier to beat last season, I don’t expect the same this season, they’re on the look out for a new coach and will want to bounce back to their good form from the pervious seasons.

All in all, I think we’ve been dealt a decent first few games that are all winnable. With some good investment and continued growth, I can see Arsenal going far again this season and hopefully we can pick up some silverware along the way.

What’s your thoughts on the first 3 games Gooners?

Daisy Mae

