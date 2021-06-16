Arsenal’s EPL fixtures released – a tough start after opener against Brentford

So most Arsenal fans believe that this is the season that Mikel Arteta needs to put up or shut up after being given an 18-month free pass to do his rebuilding process, so he will be hoping to get off to a flying start to the new season.

The very first game is a local derby against newly promoted Brentford. Early in the season the players coming up can be difficult because they have only lost one of their last 15 games and will be on a high from winning the play-off final.

And being a local derby it is always a potential banana skin.

But after that Arteta has the daunting task of facing both Champions League Finalists in the next two matches. He has a reasonable record against these two, but it certainly won’t be an easy opening few weeks…

Here is Arsenal’s full fixture list:

14/08/2021 Brentford (a)

21/08/2021 Chelsea (h)

28/08/2021 Manchester City (a)

11/09/2021 Norwich City (h)

18/09/2021 Burnley (a)

25/09/2021 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

02/10/2021 Brighton (a)

16/10/2021 Crystal Palace (h)

23/10/2021 Aston Villa (h)

30/10/2021 Leicester City (a)

06/11/2021 Watford (h) 20/11/202115:00Liverpool (a)

27/11/2021 Newcastle United (h)

30/11/2021 Manchester United (a)

04/12/2021 Everton (a)

11/12/2021 Southampton (h)

14/12/2021 West Ham United (h)

18/12/2021 Leeds United (a)

26/12/2021 Norwich City (a)

28/12/2021 Wolverhampton (h)

01/01/2022 Manchester City (h)

15/01/2022 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

22/01/2022 Burnley (h)

08/02/2022 Wolverhampton (a)

12/02/2022 Chelsea (a)

19/02/2022 Brentford (h)

26/02/2022 Liverpool (h)

05/03/2022 Watford (a)

12/03/2022 Leicester City (h)

19/03/2022 Aston Villa (a)

02/04/2022 Crystal Palace (a)

09/04/2022 Brighton (h)

16/04/2022 Southampton (a)

23/04/2022 Manchester United (h)

30/04/2022 West Ham United (a)

07/05/2022 Leeds United (h)

15/05/2022 Newcastle United (a)

22/05/2022 Everton (h)