Arsenal’s EPL fixtures released – a tough start after opener against Brentford

So most Arsenal fans believe that this is the season that Mikel Arteta needs to put up or shut up after being given an 18-month free pass to do his rebuilding process, so he will be hoping to get off to a flying start to the new season.
The very first game is a local derby against newly promoted Brentford. Early in the season the players coming up can be difficult because they have only lost one of their last 15 games and will be on a high from winning the play-off final.
And being a local derby it is always a potential banana skin.
But after that Arteta has the daunting task of facing both Champions League Finalists in the next two matches. He has a reasonable record against these two, but it certainly won’t be an easy opening few weeks…
Here is Arsenal’s full fixture list:
14/08/2021 Brentford (a)
21/08/2021 Chelsea (h)
28/08/2021 Manchester City (a)
11/09/2021 Norwich City (h)
18/09/2021 Burnley (a)
25/09/2021 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
02/10/2021 Brighton (a)
16/10/2021 Crystal Palace (h)
23/10/2021 Aston Villa (h)
30/10/2021 Leicester City (a)
06/11/2021 Watford (h) 20/11/202115:00Liverpool (a)
27/11/2021 Newcastle United (h)
30/11/2021 Manchester United (a)
04/12/2021 Everton (a)
11/12/2021 Southampton (h)
14/12/2021 West Ham United (h)
18/12/2021 Leeds United (a)
26/12/2021 Norwich City (a)
28/12/2021 Wolverhampton (h)
01/01/2022 Manchester City (h)
15/01/2022 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
22/01/2022 Burnley (h)
08/02/2022 Wolverhampton (a)
12/02/2022 Chelsea (a)
19/02/2022 Brentford (h)
26/02/2022 Liverpool (h)
05/03/2022 Watford (a)
12/03/2022 Leicester City (h)
19/03/2022 Aston Villa (a)
02/04/2022 Crystal Palace (a)
09/04/2022 Brighton (h)
16/04/2022 Southampton (a)
23/04/2022 Manchester United (h)
30/04/2022 West Ham United (a)
07/05/2022 Leeds United (h)
15/05/2022 Newcastle United (a)
22/05/2022 Everton (h)
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well that’s us in the relegation places after the 1st 3 games 😂
OT Dan smith hasn’t put up the predictions yet ,only 4 hours till match day 2
7 points off 9 could see us in the top 4! Negetivity even before the whistle is blown, will contibue all through the season and pause when Arteta walks away, then recycle, rinse and repeat for the new manager and so on…
Mikel should look at the fixture and make his purchases. If he fumbles he’s on his own. These are not friendly fixtures. We need a real team to fight this term.
I expect the Brentford and Norwich games to be tricky but Chelsea and ManC should be a breeze😊
You mean a breeze for man city and chelsea.
Why?
Apart from anything it was an attempt at humour
I got your joke SueP🤣
Ah, yes humour! I remember it well. I tried it once, about 50 years ago and no one laughed . So I have been a misery guts ever since and loved it. Strangely though, no one else does. So the moral of this story is that I alone am perfect and everyone else is wrong.
So is this story itself humour ? Or irony? You decide!
The next Artetaout window will open in December unless there is a massive change in performance, result and League position by that time. But after looking at the fixtures, the odds are stacked against MA.
No more player excuses, no more lack of preparation. Heck, no more crowded fixtures. The first half of next season will cement the label on Arteta. Fraudterta or the process works.
The Arteta out window hasn’t closed mate it’s just the spineless board have decided not to listen to the majority of the fans and are hoping that it goes quite ,let’s hope he can pull off a miracle because it will be come toxic very very quickly
“Will become” -as in the FUTURE tense? With such as you on here Dan , it has already long been toxic(in the past and present tense), I’d say!
He has a tough start and he has to bring his A game (if he has one) or it won’t be pretty after the first 6 fixtures. There’s a potential of losing 12 points there.
Those 6 fixtures are enough to show how our season will pan out. He should beat Brentford and Norwich comfortably even though a shocker will be understandable but he has to get at least 8 out 12 points in the remaining games.
Not actually a bad start. Say what you want about MA, but the results have been extremely good against the top 6, and even better when one considers the mess he inherited.
Don’t expect much off City, but we can beat Chelsea and Brentford for sure.
Sack arteta and Sack arsenal fans….just recruit Leeds United fans they’re better than.Arsenal fans….full of shits.They fears contest and even Tottenham fans never shiver like this…..kind arsenal fanbase
Never ever have mercy on small club fans. All of them wish to be in our place but they are not able to. They are more noisy than us when their teams go up.
Just the other day we had an Aston Villa fan here boasting why a certain player should join us instead of them. Aren’t Chelsea fans think they are the biggest club in London now?
Aren’t Manchester City fans think they are the biggest team there now even though they bought their way to success?
Arsenal fans are the best in the world except SLIV
and his usual BS.
FFS… Auba, Pepe, Partey, Elneny could be away at AFCON and miss the NLD…
😫😫
Sue, based on last season, neither Auba nor Elneny will be overly missed at all and your post assumes no new midfield or forward arrivals. Why?
I think far to much gloom in general among our fans exists about the effect of the AFCON, as not all players who go there are there all that long and other top teams are also affected, thus reducing any unfair effect on our club, by comparison.