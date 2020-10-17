Arsenal’s forced change brings back horrific memories

Arsenal have been forced to make a late change to their starting line-up as Rob Holding suffered injury, with David Luiz brought in.

The Brazilian will not relish bringing back the memories of his dreadful cameo against the Citizens back in June, when he came on a substitute, but lasted less than 45 minutes before losing his side the match.

David Luiz came on after around 20 minutes of action, replacing the injured Pablo Mari, and followed that up with gifting the home side the opening goal, before getting himself a red card and giving away a penalty shortly after the break.

The 33 year-old did end the season in better fashion, but question marks remain on his composure, and some fans will have been pleased to have seen him initially left out of today’s line-up.

Rob Holding had started the season well, and had just been looking to put his injury problems behind him, but today’s news could well be disastrous for him.

Luckily for the club however, both Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are all back in training, and could well be ready to step in should the English defender remain sidelined for the foreseeable.

William Saliba will also be hoping he can be considered however, although Mikel Arteta appears to be in no rush to promote him into the senior squad after a complicated 12 months in France.

Will Luiz be able to keep his composure and put his last outing against City behind him?

Patrick