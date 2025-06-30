Arsenal’s forgotten goal machine Ted Drake denied Footballer’s Hall of Fame induction

A former England and Southampton legend has been rejected entry into the Footballers’ Hall of Fame.

Ted Drake, was Southampton’s main talisman from 1931 to 1934 before departing for Arsenal, where he became a striking hero for the next five seasons until the start of the Second World War. Drake was denied a place in the Footballers’ Hall of Fame at the National Football Museum based in Manchester.

The former gas inspector passed the first part of the Hall of Fame process but missed out narrowly on the second, meaning he will automatically be considered again in the second set of potential nominations later this year in October.

A legacy worth honouring

His name was put forward by his great-grandson, Liam Harding, a passionate Arsenal and Southampton supporter who is working to preserve his grandfather’s legacy and ensure it is never forgotten, gaining the recognition he believes it deserves.

Liam, who in February persuaded Arsenal to place a remembrance plaque at Highbury where Ted’s ashes have laid since 1995, was disappointed with the outcome.

He said:

“It’s really disappointing that my great-grandfather was denied nomination into the Footballers’ Hall of Fame.

He is arguably one of the greatest players to play the game in his time, alongside the likes of Stanley Matthews, Alex James, Nat Lofthouse etc, who are all in the Hall of Fame where he belongs also.

He inspired millions of people, and no man since has scored more goals in an English top-flight game of football.

It’s essential for the history of the game and its supporters that his name is remembered on a national scale for eternity in the Footballers’ Hall of Fame where he deserves to be, for the feats he set.”

Records that still stand

A History of Arsenal Legend Ted Drake – “the greatest centre forward in the World”

The former Saint, born down Holyrood, holds the record (7) for the most goals netted in an English top-flight game of football, recorded on 14th December 1935 with Arsenal.

To this day, he remains the quickest talisman to bag 100 strikes for Arsenal (in just 108 matches), and still holds the club record for most goals scored in a single season (44), achieved 90 seasons ago.

Following a back injury sustained while working as a PT during WW2, he moved into management, eventually leading Chelsea to their maiden league title in 1955 and becoming the first person to win the English top flight both as a player and a manager.

The Top 5 Arsenal Striker’s of All Time.

Mr Harding is hoping Arsenal’s fifth all-time top goalscorer (139) will earn a place in the second round of nominations later this year at the National Football Museum.

Liam Harding

