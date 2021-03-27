Arsenal’s forgotten man seeks to demand regular playing time next season

Lucas Torreira is a name you don’t hear very often at present, but the Arsenal loanee is seeking assurances on first-team football ahead of the new season.
The midfielder joined Atletico Madrid on loan back in October, but has been given the nod to start only three La Liga matches so far this season.
There can be little argument when you consider Diego Simeone’s side currently hold onto top spot in the division with four and six points on their main rivals with only 10 matches remaining, but you can’t help but feel bad for Torreira.
The 25 year-old previously talked up a dream of playing for this side, but has been used sparingly, and is now rightly considering where his future will lie.
The Athletic has learned that Lucas is willing to return to Arsenal in the summer, but only if he receives assurances on his playing time.
Dani Ceballos is only at the club on loan at present, while Granit Xhaka has made numerous mistakes which surely make his place up for debate, and I don’t see why Torreira shouldn’t be given the chance to earn a place in the team.
I believe his initial stint in London failed because of issues settling, but if he is willing to come back then you would believe he would be coming with a fresh attitude and state of mind, and his ability was never really questioned.
Should Torreira get another chance to play under Mikel Arteta? Would he be a better partner for Partey in the middle of the park?
Patrick
Sure… If Partey plays, Torreira will thrive alongside him…
He’s quick on the ball, releases the ball quickly which speed up attacks (unlike Xhaka who caresses the ball with his foot for a while until he finds a safe teammate to pass to)…
He also has good acceleration & speed off the ball & contributes defensively too…
I think his only setback is pass-range…
You don’t get to demand playing time, you earn it. 🤡
Hope he get a chance as he’s a good player….Same as Guendouzi….
Sven Mislisnat was right….We canot afford to lose players kike Lucas ans Matteo as we dont have better players….
Like ….sorry
OT.. 3 excellent goals from the women… fantastic result against the spuds!!