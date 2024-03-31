Arsenal’s Frida Maanum ready to “put things right” against Chelsea in Conti Cup Final

For the second year running, we have an Arsenal Women v Chelsea Women Continental Cup Final. Arsenal brought their A-game to the Continental Cup final last season, defeating Chelsea 3-1. Watch all the action from today’s final on BBC2 with coverage from 2.30pm, and kick-off at 3pm. You can also watch on BBC iPlayer and The FA Player.

Gooners expect such a result this Sunday afternoon. Frida Maanum expressed her feelings about the Continental Cup showdown, on talkSPORT . She admitted that winning the Continental Cup last season was special, and she was glad they beat Chelsea to it. She noted Arsenal’s rivalry with Chelsea and their desire to win and redeem themselves after a devastating 3-1 WSL loss to Chelsea two weeks ago.

“Obviously it’s special. We were there last year and won as well, which was an amazing game for us and winning against Chelsea is always nice,” said the Arsenal midfielder.

“We all know the rivalry between us and Chelsea and we always want to win and I think we all feel hungry in our team to put things right together after that game [at Stamford Bridge recently].”

Frida’s remarks are encouraging; hopefully she will step up and help this Arsenal team to a memorable victory Sunday afternoon. Maanum is in the starting XI for the Cup Final today.

Winning the Continental Cup would be fantastic, especially beating Chelsea to it. Arsenal’s season may not have gone as planned, but the Continental Cup win would provide a silver lining.

It may not be a major feat, but winning the league cup could be the foundation of Eidevall’s project to acquire more glory in the coming seasons.

