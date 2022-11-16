Arsenal’s Frida Maanum scores for Norway, holding England Women to 1-1 draw by Michelle

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed her team’s “incredible” 2022 after their 1-1 draw against Norway.

Rachel Daly put England ahead but Norway – reduced to 10 players – equalised through Arsenal’s Frida Maanum after an error by goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

This result means England, who were crowned European Champions on home soil this summer, complete the full calendar year unbeaten.

If you had said this would have happened from last September to now I wouldn’t believe you, said Wiegman.

Following this friendly played at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain, the Lionesses have not lost in 26 games since Wiegman became head coach in September 2021.

The Dutch manager told ITV4: This week three players made their debuts, lots of players have made minutes now. We take a lot from this and the overall year. You hope for things but this is really incredible.

Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament Beth Mead was absent because of family circumstances while Lauren Hemp and Fran Kirby pulled out of the squad last week. Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy also pulled out of the squad that faced Norway, due to a muscle injury.

What looked like a controlled performance and win by the Lionesses, who had 70% of possession through the match, was lost with 11 minutes remaining, as reserve keeper Roebuck (with regular goalkeeper Mary Earps on the bench) made an awful error. She raced out of her goal to clear a long pass but missed the ball, allowing Arsenal midfielder Maanum to race through and slot Norway’s equaliser into an empty net.

Wiegman said of Roebuck’s mistake after the game: It’s disappointing. That happens sometimes too, when it is a goalkeeper then it is a goal. It is unfortunate. As a team you have to concede that and have to try and score another goal.

Norway troubled England all night, even without key players like injured Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen, who announced in August she would take a break from international duty because of cardiac problems.

Norway’s Anja Sonstevold picked up a very rare friendly red card at 72 minutes, after two bookable fouls on Nikita Parris.

While this England display never touched the levels seen at the Euros, it is a satisfactory conclusion to a phenomenal year for the Lionesses and fans…

