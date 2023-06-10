Arsenal’s Frida Maanum wins UEFA Women’s Champions League Goal of the Season! by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Norwegian international midfielder Frida Maanum’s super strike against Bayern Munich Frauen, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final, has been voted Goal of the 2022-23 UWCL season by fans! See the official UEFA tweet below:

Give it up for @FMaanum 🇳🇴👏🔥 Maanum's quarter-final 𝒘𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒌𝒆 vs Bayern has been voted goal of the 2022/23 #UWCL season in a fan poll! @Heineken // #UWCLGOTT pic.twitter.com/Udf9hQ0NWB — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 9, 2023

23 year old Maanum joined Arsenal in July 2021 and has recently signed a new contract with the club, saying:

“I love Arsenal. I feel like this is the place where I can develop and learn from the players around me, and take steps both on and off the pitch,”

“That was the right decision for me. I’ve enjoyed my time here for two years, and I can’t wait to stay here longer.”

Maanum’s invaluable contributions on the field, in the No.10 role, have proven to be of utmost importance to Arsenal, especially following Vivianne Miedema’s ACL injury in December 2022.

Having been awarded Goal of the Month and Player of the Match on a number of occasions through this season, Maanum was also voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season 2022-23, and deservedly so.. GO FRIIIIDA!!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

