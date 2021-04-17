Arsenal’s front three are now showing their worth

Arsenal’s front three could replicate SMF in seasons to come! (opinion)

Arsenal have to keep Lacazette, Aubameyang and Pepe together if they are to be in with a chance of getting to the top of the Premier League.

So, after a topsy turvy season, yet with the players coming into their own it seems, given a full season with a proper pre-season and normal timetable of fixtures, I believe that Lacazette, Aubameyang and Pepe will really come in to their own within the next few seaosns and could go as far as replicating the goalscoring attributes that Salah, Mane and Firmino did in the title winning season for Liverpool.

Now there will be people saying that our front three “are nowhere near as good as Liverpool’s” and my response to those people would be, OF COURSE THEY ARE!

I know the season is coming to an end, but from what I see, even from Pepe, disregarding the fact that Aubameyang has been struggling, I believe Pepe especially will really begin to show why we sought after him and forked out all of that money to get him.

We can already see glimpses when he plays alongside Lacazette and Aubameyang, and I think if they played together week in, week out, in a consistent manner with the correct tactics, then we will as a team, create a formidable front three who will terrorise defences and make them run scared.

Like I have always said, Arsenal is unpredictable, and anything is possible. But if those players want to prove certain people and fans wrong, then the best thing they can do is do the talking on the pitch, and so far, so good.

They just need to keep it up and keep it going for many more seasons to come. Gooners?

Shenel Osman