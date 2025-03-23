Arsenal’s Fullback Tweak to Counter Real Madrid in Champions League Glory Bid

What tactical tweaks could Arsenal make ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures?

While Arsenal have Premier League clashes with Fulham and Everton to navigate, most Gooners are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Champions League showdown against Real Madrid.

Set to face each other this April in a two-legged UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie, Arsenal and Real Madrid promise an electrifying battle.

With the Gunners out of the domestic cup competitions and trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 12 points, many fans are clinging to hopes of UCL glory.

There’s already speculation among fans regarding the lineup Mikel Arteta should deploy to counter Real Madrid’s strengths.

Optimism is growing around Bukayo Saka’s return from injury and his reclamation of the right-wing position. Meanwhile, there’s a debate over who should lead the line—Mikel Merino or Gabriel Martinelli.

Adding to the discourse, Charles Watts has suggested an intriguing potential tweak to Arsenal’s full-back setup.

Watts believes Mikel Arteta should consider deploying Jurrien Timber at left-back against Real Madrid. Timber has been a standout player for Arsenal this season, impressively managing the right wing in Saka’s absence.

The Dutch international has been solid defensively, locking down the right flank, and Watts suggests that Timber could bring similar stability to the left-back role to nullify Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

While Timber manages Rodrygo, Ben White’s defensive instincts are expected to be key in containing Vinícius Júnior.

However, White’s role isn’t limited to defending; his overlapping runs, precise crosses, and ability to rattle Real Madrid players during set pieces would add significant value to Arsenal’s overall play, particularly benefiting Saka.

Watts told Sports Mole of the Arsenal full-back tweaks, “Against Real Madrid, if Ben White is deemed fully fit, I think Timber has to come into the equation for Arsenal’s left-back position. Considering Real Madrid’s threats and how they utilise their right wing, Timber’s strengths playing as a left-back could prove invaluable.”

With Riccardo Calafiori likely sidelined due to injury (picked up during international duty), Timber and White appear to be the ideal full-backs to steer Arsenal through this crucial encounter. Myles Lewis-Skelly might come in handy, but for this fixture, he’d be more effective coming off the bench.

That said, what do you think? Which players do you believe will be pivotal in Arsenal’s bid to topple Real Madrid?

Indeed, do you believe our Gunners can get past Real Madrid?

Daniel O

