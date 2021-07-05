Arsenal’s ‘fully agreed’ signing labelled ‘difficult’ in worrying claim

Duncan Castles claims that he has been told that new Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares is a ‘difficult personality’, as he gives insight into the defender.

The 21 year-old is expected to be announced as joining the Emirates club in the near future, with the deal believed to have been completed already, with Nuno expected to come into the squad as back-up to Kieran Tierney.

The deal is claimed to be for around £7 Million, a relatively low fee for such an exciting young player, but the reasoning behind the asking price may have been explained below.

Castles claims that he’s been made aware that Tavares has ‘defensive frailties’, as well as having a ‘difficult personality’, something that Mikel Arteta may have to deal with.

“Another signing for Arsenal, one that has been fully agreed, is Nuno Tavares,” Castles told the Transfer Window podcast.

“Interesting one this, he’s obviously being signed as cover and as a development player, and an option they can have alongside Kieran Tierney.

“People I speak to who are paid to assess the quality of Portuguese footballers say he’s a difficult personality, but a very good attacking full-back with defensive frailties.

“Other people will tell you that the price is relatively low because he’s not that great but I’ll trust my expert on this and it looks like Arsenal have done a reasonable bit of business getting Tavares in as an addition to their squad.”

The overall comments are positive, but you have to be slightly worried about bringing these players into the squad, especially knowing that he is not going to be given an important squad role, which may move to highlight any attitude problems.

Could Tavares’s signing prove to be a risky one? Could the club have been alerted to this before completing the deal, which is why it is yet to be announced?

Patrick