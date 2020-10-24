Arsenal’s Gabriel tipped to deal with Vardy threat

Alan Smith has hailed the impact that Gabriel Magalhaes has had in his short time at Arsenal, naming him as the man to deal with the threat of Jamie Vardy.

The Gunners will take on the Foxes on Sunday evening, in what could be a tough encounter on recent results, with them seeming to bring their best game to the bigger occasions.

Jamie Vardy already has an annoyingly good record against our side, but former forward Alan Smith believes that our new defensive signing could help deal with him, describing him as a ‘proper defender’.

“I want to mention Gabriel, something of an unsung hero since arriving this summer,” Smith told his column at the Standard.

“He is one of those central defenders you do not always notice, thanks to his positioning and anticipation. Because of that, he will often get his body in the way or head on the ball — something proper defenders always enjoy.

“A great athlete, he covers the ground beautifully, which should come in handy with Vardy around. And at 22, the Brazilian will only get better.

“The early signs suggest he will be around for a while.”

Gabriel has already impressed at the club, while Thomas Partey is also looking a very clever signing also, and these two could well bring another dimension to the team.

The Brazilian’s impact is made all-the-more impressive when you consider that William Saliba hasn’t been deemed ready for the Premier League just yet, with both arriving from Ligue 1 this summer.

Could Gabriel prove to be our signing of the season? Could he stake a claim for Premier League signing of the Season too?

Patrick