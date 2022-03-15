Arsenal’s game against Liverpool has just become even more important

Arsenal fans are well aware how much this game means to the Gunners in the race for the Top Four. Our record against the Big Three teams has made for grim reading for quite some time, but after chalking up our fifth win in a row in the 2-0 win over Leiccester we are in our most confident mood ahead of the visit of Liverpool to the Emirates on Wednesday.

With three games in hand over our Top Three rivals, this could be considered a “free hit” for Arsenal against probably the best team in the League at the moment. Klopp’s men have won their last 8 games in the League and only conceded two goals in that run, so are also full of confidence.

They are also in the last 8 of the Champions league and recently won the League cup, but the reason they will be even more keen to beat Arsenal tomorrow is because, after Man City’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last night, The Reds can move up to just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s Champions.

They are on course for a brilliant season right now, but can Arsenal hold back the ‘unstoppable force’. I think that back at the Emirates we have the advantage of the crowd behind us, and hopefully the Twelfth Man will carry us over the line, and put a dent in Liverpool’s title charge.

COYG!!!!

