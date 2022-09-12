Arsenal’s game at Brentford on Sunday rearranged …. for the same day

All this pussyfooting around with games being postponed on a seemingly random basis can only be a nightmare for Arsenal fans that have made plans to watch the Gunners, since before the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced halfway through the Europa League clash with FC Zurich.

The next day (Friday) the game against Everton on Saturday (and all the other Premier League games) were cancelled as a mark of respect for the Queen, but it was extremely short notice for all the fans that were on their way to London to watch the game, while Rugby, Racing, Golf and Cricket fans all continued their usual timetables on Saturday.

Everyone thought that the Europa League games would go ahead as usual, but earlier this afternoon we have found out that the match against PSV has been cancelled by the police, but just a few hours later, we now find out that Sunday’s London derby (which we expected to be scrubbed) will now go ahead, but 2 hours earlier, at 12 noon instead of 2pm.

Our @PremierLeague campaign will resume on Sunday with a trip to Brentford. Kick-off is now set to take place at 12pm (UK time). — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2022

I am certainly confused, especially as another London game, at Chelsea, will NOT go ahead on Sunday.

Has everyone understood all that!

