Arsenal’s game at Man City Women tomorrow is make-or-break for our title challenge

We are half-way through at the moment, but Arsenal Women’s season has been nothing short of incredible. Despite losing two of the best centre-backs in the World, Leah Williamson and Rafaelle, England’s and Brazil’s captains, early on in the campaign, Eidevall has still managed to keep the Gunners in the title race.

When our two defenders recovered, we sadly lost Beth Mead and Viv Miedema to ACL injuries as well. They will be out for the rest of the campaign, but it is scary to think that the two of them contributed 66% of our goals in the previious season!

But we are still up in the Top Four, and after beating Fourth-placed Man City in the Conti Cup semi final on Weds night, we now have face them away in the WSL tomorrow lunchtime. It will tough for both sides who had to scrape through two hours on Wednesday.

Arsenal and City are both on 26 points right now, but Arsenal have a game in hand, so if one team loses they could drop out of contention. Man United are 3 points ahead of the Gunners on 29, with Chelsea two ahead of them on 31, but a win against City would mean our game in hand would put us right back up there. A loss, and we are suddenly 8 points behind Chelsea, which I think is practically unassailable.

It’s certainly great to see such tight competition between the top teams, as Frida Maanum said ahead of tomorrows game. “Personally, I’d like to be six points ahead [of Chelsea and Manchester United] but for the fans and all the followers it’s probably fun that it’s tight,”

“The positive side of the English league is that it’s so tight – you have to be on it every game. You have to be on your 100 per cent, that’s what makes it entertaining. We all want it to be a tight race until the last game.”

If Arsenal want to stay in this “tight race”, we simply have to win tomorrow!

Michelle Maxwell

