Arsenal’s goal stats show that Mikel Arteta’s ‘project” is now reaping the rewards

Arsenal’s progress this season has undoubtedly incredible and the improvement from previous seasons becomes more and more obvious the longer the season goes on.

For instance, Arteta’s side has scored 66 League goals far this season with ten games to go, with 14 of them coming in our last 4 games, compared to scoring 61 in the whole of the last campaign!

Last season our top three goalscorers were Saka (12), Smith-Rowe (11) and Eddie Nketiah with 10, then came Odegaard with 7 and Martinelli with just 6.

This season we have Saka has already matched last season’s 12, Nketiah is on 9, but Martinelli has already over double his tally with 13 and Odegaard is up to ten. Jesus, despite his long-term iinjury has contributed 5, while Xhaka has had his best ever season with 6 goals so far. And they all have another ten games left to increase those numbers further, which seems inevitable at the moment.

Just in our last game, the 4-1 win over Palace, we had 3 seperate scorers and Arteta highlighted the reasons why afterwards: “It was really good,” he said, “I think we are getting better and better. We need to keep investing in those connections, those understandings, those timings.

“We can become quite unpredictable for the opponent to try and defend it. Again, we split the goals, which is really good. Let’s continue to do it.”

Where are improvement is even more noticeable is in our Goal Difference last season which was a measly +13, against Man City’s incredible +73, but right now we are +40 with City on +42.

What more proof do we need that Arteta’s project is definitely coming to fruit, and we can only improve further….

