Arsenal’s goals dried up in Wenger’s Lost Decade? Here are the facts…

REALLY? WENGER’S LAST YEARS SAW A DROP IN GOALS SCORED? THAT WAS THE CLAIM – LET’S SEE THE ACTUAL EVIDENCE. by Ken1945

It was claimed just recently that during Arsene Wenger’s latter years, our goals dried up and his attacking philosophy suffered considerably from his early years, and ‘goals scored’ proved that statement.

Now, such a bold statement required some looking into, especially if we are to recognize, as a fanbase, the history of Arsene Wenger’s years and recognise facts from fiction.

So, as per the usual recognised dates under discussion, I looked at the stats from 2008 onwards (you know, the “lost decade”) and here are the results from the PL as per the 2018/19 Official Handbook:

Season:

2007/08 Goals scored = 74

2008/09 Goals scored = 68

2009/10 Goals scored = 83

2010/11 Goals scored = 72

2011/12 Goals scored = 74

2012/13 Goals scored = 72

2013/14 Goals scored = 68

2014/15 Goals scored = 71

2015/16 Goals scored = 65

2016/17 Goals scored = 77

2017/18 Goals scored = 74

Average goals scored = 72.5

So, as you can see, the claim that the goals scored in AW’s latter years dried up, are totally false and in fact, compare favourably to his first spell, 1996 to 2007… here they are.

1996/97 = 62

1997/98 = 68

1998/99 = 59

1999/00 = 73

2000/01 = 63

2001/02 = 79

2002/03 = 85

2003/04 = 73

2004/05 = 87

2005/06 = 68

2006/07 = 63

Average goals scored = 71

In fact, in AW’s last season, the ‘goals scored’ were only beaten twice during his initial eleven seasons!!!

So much for the claim put forward that his attacking philosophy was suffering with lack of goals.

The average, during the “lost decade” was better than the “golden years”, but hey, let’s not allow facts to colour the truth of a statement!!!!!

Time to remember the names of some of the goal scorers who AW was involved with… Wright, Henry, Wiltord, Adebayor, Anelka, Bergkamp, Giroud, Kanu, Lacazette, Sanchez, RVP, Eduardo, Aubameyang… to name just a few of the players, who by a fan making false accusations, disrespect these players and their achievements… why???

Of course we could all produce another list of those players who failed and there are many… but Sanogo, Baptista, Bentley, Boa Morte and Vela spring immediately to mind.

So, in summary, when a “fan” makes a statement that bears no resemblance to the facts, it’s either because he or she has an agenda, or they just don’t know the history of the club… and that is the most important thing to remember… our proud history and the players (both good and bad) who have made it.

Let’s not disrespect that history, by making up things that are simply not true… be as unkind as you want in the comments but check your facts before making wild accusations.

ken1945