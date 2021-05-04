Arsenal’s goals dried up in Wenger’s Lost Decade? Here are the facts…

REALLY? WENGER’S LAST YEARS SAW A DROP IN GOALS SCORED? THAT WAS THE CLAIM – LET’S SEE THE ACTUAL EVIDENCE. by Ken1945
It was claimed just recently that during Arsene Wenger’s latter years, our goals dried up and his attacking philosophy suffered considerably from his early years, and ‘goals scored’ proved that statement.
Now, such a bold statement required some looking into, especially if we are to recognize, as a fanbase, the history of Arsene Wenger’s years and recognise facts from fiction.
So, as per the usual recognised dates under discussion, I looked at the stats from 2008 onwards (you know, the “lost decade”) and here are the results from the PL as per the 2018/19 Official Handbook:
Season:
2007/08 Goals scored = 74
2008/09 Goals scored = 68
2009/10 Goals scored = 83
2010/11 Goals scored = 72
2011/12 Goals scored = 74
2012/13 Goals scored = 72
2013/14 Goals scored = 68
2014/15 Goals scored = 71
2015/16 Goals scored = 65
2016/17 Goals scored = 77
2017/18 Goals scored = 74
Average goals scored = 72.5
So, as you can see, the claim that the goals scored in AW’s latter years dried up, are totally false and in fact, compare favourably to his first spell, 1996 to 2007… here they are.
1996/97 = 62
1997/98 = 68
1998/99 = 59
1999/00 = 73
2000/01 = 63
2001/02 = 79
2002/03 = 85
2003/04 = 73
2004/05 = 87
2005/06 = 68
2006/07 = 63
Average goals scored = 71
In fact, in AW’s last season, the ‘goals scored’ were only beaten twice during his initial eleven seasons!!!
So much for the claim put forward that his attacking philosophy was suffering with lack of goals.
The average, during the “lost decade” was better than the “golden years”, but hey, let’s not allow facts to colour the truth of a statement!!!!!
Time to remember the names of some of the goal scorers who AW was involved with… Wright, Henry, Wiltord, Adebayor, Anelka, Bergkamp, Giroud, Kanu, Lacazette, Sanchez, RVP, Eduardo, Aubameyang… to name just a few of the players, who by a fan making false accusations, disrespect these players and their achievements… why???
Of course we could all produce another list of those players who failed and there are many… but Sanogo, Baptista, Bentley, Boa Morte and Vela spring immediately to mind.
So, in summary, when a “fan” makes a statement that bears no resemblance to the facts, it’s either because he or she has an agenda, or they just don’t know the history of the club… and that is the most important thing to remember… our proud history and the players (both good and bad) who have made it.
Let’s not disrespect that history, by making up things that are simply not true… be as unkind as you want in the comments but check your facts before making wild accusations.
ken1945
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
👍👍👍 Great article Ken
Let me guess who said this 🤔😂
Lets play hang man, how many letters?
Ken, someone will now claim we had a leaky defence and he only succeeded in early years due to players he imherited.
Would be great to know the facts behind the defence,would you be able to put that together?
Yes, I can google but I wont be able to put such a convincing article together to educate the members of this site.
@Mambo- Wenger inherited one of the finest defences ever assembled inEnglish Football. He hardly changed a thing the first few seasons when he arrived until adding Sol Campbell for the 2001-02 season.
Would you now like me to list the disastrous signings Wenger made for the defence after this ? Or save you the embarrassment?
But the goal conceded and loss stats must be high
Abit like Artetas ?
Thanks for your passion and true facts.
It does shock me when I read things that some so-called fans write that is directed at defaming Le Prof in the name of set a record straight, that he was less successful than the record says? Ridiculous!
I don’t even rate those fans, they are below the grades. If you lack passion to know enough to reminisce those landmarks. You are just not a gooner
I remember when we bid £40,000,001 for Suarez, Wenger in my heart turned into Mr Bean. That moment defined our future. £45,000,000 and a different future would have ensued. I knew Wenger’s days were numbered. But later still, with Sanchez, Cazorla, Ozil, and Ramsey and a shit defence we could still play a little Cavalier football. Arsenal spelled creative dance football. The ‘Diversity’ dance group of football. When we started buying the Muatafi’s, Xhaka’s, etc, the defence fell down a sewer. Emery tried in his own way but had no executive say in the running of the club. Then with Raul Sanllehi and Vinai and Arteta the Rookie, we became a ghost. A lost club. It’s time to bring back the Arsenal, magical, creative, dominant, heart back to Arsenal. It’s a shame that Wenger the Great stayed a few years beyond his peak. Good luck Daniel Ek, let karma begin.
Ken cherry picking as always!
Why not do a stats based article, on performances/results and goals for/against against quality opposition? I expect a big drop off over time.
Actually TMJW, while I was doing this, I also made a note of “goals against” over the same two periods, so I will put that together IN EXACTLY the same format.
You see, I just want the facts to be recognised – how taking figures from an official handbook is “cherry picking” only you can explain!!!
the decline in trophy is due to the fact that the other clubs were improving tremendously and their owners want name and records not just the financial gains. Wenger and arsenal were still carrying same 10 kilograms year in year out while others were upgrading to 400kg to 1000kgs. even till now it is the same old story. we an average team. our players are not in the upper class and yet we as fans still live in our past glory. the owners don’t want trophy but they are business people who are after cash not the excitement of the game
Don’t know who says that the goals dried up but you’ve shown them to be wrong – I never thought that particularly. It was more issues of consistency, defensive stability and winning mentality that were the problems in “the latter years”
Just wanted to voice my displeasure with Vela being listed as a failure – he was a mini Gnabry imo. Certainly could have done very well under the right circumstances.