Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka likely to be on list of players missing US tour

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is expected to miss our upcoming tour of the USA due to the current regulations regarding Coronavirus vaccination status for visitors.

Chelsea recently confirmed that both N’golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek had to be left behind due to their lack of a full vaccination card, and we are now expected to learn of our own players not to be included for our trip to the USA.

Football.London admits that they are uncertain if Xhaka remains unvaccinated, but the Swiss international manager revealed last summer that he was the only member of the Switzerland side that wasn’t completed vaccinated, so we are assuming that this is still the case.

There isn’t a confirmed list of unvaccinated players of course, but I believe there may be others to miss the trip also, especially if the booster will have been needed.

We kick off our trip to the USA by taking on Everton on Sunday, before fixtures with Orlando and Chelsea, while we also have the Emirates Cup with Sevilla at home before the season gets underway.

It will be interesting to see which names miss our trip, as it will definitely be a negative for those missing in regards to being ready to kick off the new campaign in our new-look side.

Patrick

