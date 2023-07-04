Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka rejects Bayer Leverkusen because he wants Champions League football

Exclusive from England365: “Xhaka wants to stay at Arsenal and play in the Champions League!”

Granit Xhaka has an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen since May. Bayer Leverkusen have an agreement with Arsenal since May. Deal expected to be completed once Declan Rice joins #AFC. Still waiting for club’s green light 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/QmcbS6Fi6S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Fabrizio Romano may be pointing out that Granit Xhaka is leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen, but Greek outlook England365 reports something completely different. What is this;

How the Swiss wants to remain in the “Gunners”, at the moment he is discussing with another team, which will play in the Champions League, having rejected Bayer Leverkusen!

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano pointed out that Granit Xhaka is leaving Arsenal, bound for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen, with the agreement between the two sides known since May and still valid.

However, the information of England365 and Dimitris Manakos want to broadcast that this information is incorrect, as people from the close family environment of the Swiss point out that he has excluded Bayer Leverkusen from his mind.

In particular, the Swiss wants to compete in the Champions League next year and the Germans did not manage to secure their participation in the top club competition. For this reason, he is discussing with another team, which, in contrast to Leverkusen, will be in the… stars next year.

Developments are “flowing”, Xhaka has more than one option in his hands, he does not prefer Leverkusen, but in the back of his mind is Arsenal.

For this reason, England365’s sources concluded that “it is likely that Granit will still be in the Arsenal team next season!”

Dimitris Manakos

