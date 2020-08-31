Arsenal’s great dilemma – Partey or Aouar? Or….. Maitland-Niles?

Arsenal’s dilemma solved by GunnerJack

It appears that sometime in the near future we could probably raise around £45-50M to spend on new recruits.

Thomas Partey is the name on everyone’s lips and has been the subject of quite a few articles on Just Arsenal.

More recently, and to a lesser extent, the name of Hassem Aouar has cropped up.

It now seems that it’s a straightforward choice of buying, or at least trying to buy, one or the other. It doesn’t seem we can afford both and so most are naturally siding with Partey as they believe that Arsenal’s most vital need is to strengthen the centre of midfield.

But perhaps a good way to solve the dilemma would be the following. First, forget Partey. Second, buy Aouar.

Aouar would probably play on the left side of the Arsenal midfield and so would displace Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Despite AMN’s heroics for us down the left in the Cup and Shield, Aouar is far better than him for this particular role. As far as I’m concerned there can be no argument there.

So, if the money’s gone and there are no longer any funds to buy a defensive or box to box midfielder such as Amadou Diawara or Partey, what can be done?

For me the answer is as clear as day – step forward the aforementioned Ainsley Maitland-Niles. It is my view that Ainsley would relish this task, perhaps even more than making those forays down the left wing he’s been doing so well lately.

Though some may have missed it, Ainsley also played well as a ‘destroyer’ during this time, keeping several high class opposition players very quiet.

Played more centrally, he could not only break up attacks but, with his speed and stamina, get forward when opportunities arise. He also has the skills needed to do this.

So, for me, it’s a no-brainer. No doubt others will violently disagree 🙂

