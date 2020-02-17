Arsenal News

Arsenal’s Mateo Guendouzi dropped after heated row with Mikel Arteta in Dubai

According to the Telegraph, Mateo Guendouzi was dropped from Arsenal’s squad for yesterday’s clash with Newcastle after a heated row with boss Mikel Arteta during the club’s recent training camp in Dubai.

The report also claims that the Frenchman’s intense argument was also with some of Arsenal’s coaching staff.

It’s even added that the row continued at the team’s hotel later in the evening.

The Telegraph report that the heated encounter was sparked after Arteta and his coaching staff were left disappointed with Guendouzi’s attitude and body language during the training camp.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos replaced Guendouzi in the Gunners’ starting lineup yesterday.

With Arsenal pulling off an impressive 4-0 victory thanks to a clinical second-half performance, will Guendouzi find it hard to win back his place in the team?

Matteo Guendouzi

How long do you think Guendouzi should be kept out of the team for?

Whilst this is hardly the news supporters would like to be hearing after an important win, isn’t it better to know that former captain Arteta is willing to pull up anyone if he doesn’t feel they’re fully committed to the team?

  1. Grandad says:
    February 17, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    If the article published by a reputable broadsheet like the Telegraph is accurate, then this is an example of “strong management” from MA.Good for him.

