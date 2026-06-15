Arsenal’s Gyokeres stars as Sweden hit five in dominant World Cup opener

Arsenal fans endured mixed fortunes at the World Cup on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Kai Havertz scored twice in Germany’s 7-1 win over World Cup newcomers Curacao. Piero Hincapie’s Ecuador suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire, but there was much better news later as Viktor Gyokeres played a starring role in Sweden’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Tunisia.

The Gunners striker continued his impressive form on the international stage, scoring once and registering an assist as Sweden stormed to the top of Group F following Japan’s draw with the Netherlands.

Gyokeres and Isak prove too much for Tunisia

Sweden made a dream start when Yasin Ayari opened the scoring after just six minutes with a stunning strike from distance. The Brighton midfielder’s celebrations were muted out of respect for Tunisia, the country of his father’s birth.

The Arsenal forward was heavily involved in Sweden’s second goal before the break. Gyokeres cleverly laid the ball into the path of Alexander Isak, who drove forward from near the halfway line before cutting inside and finishing superbly to double Sweden’s advantage.

Tunisia briefly threatened a response when Omar Rekin headed home in the 43rd minute, reducing the deficit before half-time and offering hope of a comeback.

However, Sweden’s star attackers quickly extinguished any hopes of a Tunisian revival after the interval. This time Isak turned provider, picking out Gyokeres, who calmly found the back of the net to restore his side’s two-goal cushion.

Sweden send early World Cup statement

Sweden’s dominance continued late in the contest when substitute Mattias Svanberg scored just seconds after entering the pitch. Although the offside flag was initially raised, a lengthy VAR review confirmed the goal would stand.

Ayari then completed the scoring deep into stoppage time with another spectacular long-range effort to cap a memorable evening for Graham Potter’s side.

While Gyokeres’ goal and assist will be the main talking point for Arsenal supporters, Isak was equally influential, contributing a goal and two assists in a display that will only fuel ongoing transfer speculation.

For Gooners, though, the focus will be firmly on their own striker. After Hincapie’s Ecuador suffered disappointment earlier in the day, Gyokeres ensured Arsenal’s World Cup contingent ended it on a much brighter note.

What did you make of Gyokeres’ display, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…