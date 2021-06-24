Arsenal’s highly-rated striker set to take the next step to stardom

Several teams interested in Arsenal’s ‘next Zlatan Ibrahimovic’

Arsenal youth forward Nikolaj Moller is being targeted by several clubs in England as well as across the continent, according to FootballLondon.

The young center-forward was acquired by Arsenal last summer from Swedish side Malmö for a fee believed to be around £450,000.

The Swedish striker is highly rated by people inside the club as well as in Europe. There is optimism among the coaches at junior level that the 18-year-old is good enough to thrive in arguably world’s best league in Premier League.

The Gunners reportedly sent out a list of players available for a loan to teams across the country. Other highly rated players such as Miguel Azeez, Ben Cotrell, George Lewis, Tim Akinola and Moller himself are in the list.

They have all shone in youth level and tasting men’s football next season can be invaluable in their development. The players would clearly not be short of suitors.

It took Moller just six minutes to make his mark for the Gunners, as he scored on his debut for the U23s against Manchester City. He ended the campaign on seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances for Arsenal’s reserve team.

“We’ve had a lot of people from other clubs say ‘bloody hell, how did we miss him?’,” a senior figure within Arsenal’s academy told Goal back in November.

“He’s a very good player. He’s made a big impact already.”

Moller joined Malmo at 13 and was soon part of one of the club’s most successful age groups. A few years later, Italian side Bologna came calling, where he impressed immensely.

During his short spell there, people within the industry started running parallels between Moller and Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to the duo’s playing style.

The 6’4 tall striker’s contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2024. If he impresses in his loan spell next season, Arsenal will have every reason to hand him a fresh contract.

With Alexander Lacazette likely to leave and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang reaching the twilight of his career, academy graduate Folarin Balogun and Nikolaj Moller can be the long-term strikers at the Emirates banging goals from left, right and center.

But before the Arsenal faithful start dreaming, they should consider the fact that he is still 18 and has a lot of developing to do.

